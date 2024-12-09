Offset spotted with model Anok Yai amid Cardi B divorce

Offset spotted with model Anok Yai amid Cardi B divorce. Picture: Getty

Rapper Offset has been spotted with supermodel Anok Yai amid his divorce from Cardi B.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Offset has been pictured with supermodel Anok Yai amid his divorce from Cardi B, who he shares three children with.

The Migos member announced his divorce from Cardi B in August of this year for the final time, and has recently been seen out with 26-year-old model Anok Yai.

Romance rumours have started to swirl after video footage of the pair was circulating online.

Offset and Cardi B were married since 2017. Picture: Getty

Anok Yai, a 26-year-old Egyptian model, was spotted sitting in a car with Offset and appeared to be enjoying each other's company.

Yai was chatting away with the rapper, smiling while he spoke before he turned to walk away.

Anok has appeared on the cover of numerous fashion magazines since her rise to fame, including i-D and Vogue.

Anok Yai is a 26-year-old model. Picture: Getty

first saweetie and now anok yai? Offset really got a thing for NATURALLY pretty women 🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/XRPGYe0hUC — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 7, 2024

This comes as Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi B before their split, however insiders have rebuked this claim.

"They've grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do," a source told Page Six at the time.

The source also claimed that the divorce didn't catch Offset off guard as they've "been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now".

"It's not something that happened overnight… They've both been on the same page.