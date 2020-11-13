Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana and what is her Instagram?

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT. Hana bravely spoke out about the abuse she endured from the rapper.

Octavian's ex-girlfriend has accused the rapper of continued physical, verbal and psychological abuse during their relationship.

Hana, who goes by the Instagram handle @emobaby4real, shared her shocking experience with the 24-year-old, who she claims was physically violent during their three-year relationship.

Hana bravely spoke out about the abuse she endured from the rapper during their three-year relationship. Picture: Instagram/@emobaby4real

Hana shared graphic images of the injuries she suffered and claims Octavian physically attacked her while she was pregnant, adding that his behaviour would worsen after taking drugs.

She has also posted numerous text message conversations between herself and the rapper, and accused him of posting images of the dog they shared together to 'spite' her.

Who is Octavian's ex-girlfriend Hana?

In her Instagram bio, Hana describes herself as a 'healer and artist.'

She releases music under the artist name Emo Baby and has a self-titled EP available on streaming services, which was released in 2020. It includes tracks 'Nights Glow', 'From The Waist Down' and 'Work Of Art'.

Hana also created a 'Women’s only healing page' on Instagram called @emosprivateislands.

"A safe space for women healing other women!! SEND A VIDEO ON WHY YOU WANNA JOIN THE COMMUNITY TO GET IN or be referred from someone inside," reads the bio of the account.

In her Instagram bio, Hana describes herself as a 'healer and artist.'. Picture: Instagram/@emobaby4real

After initially posting her story, Hana claimed it was removed after representatives of Octavian reported the post.

"LOOK AT MY INSTAGRAM STORIES HIGHLIGHT FOR THE VIDEOS- PLEASE SHARE - HES TRYING TO SILENCE ME - My post has been removed after reports to Instagram from representatives of Octavian," she wrote.

"I’m now being threatened from various mediums in attempts to silence me. On his Instagram he’s still taunting. I will not be silenced. I appreciate everyone support," she added.

After the allegations surfaced, Octavian - whose real name is Octavian Oliver Godji - was dropped by his record label, Black Butter.

They will no longer be released his album, which was due to drop today (13 Nov) and have severed all ties with the rapper.