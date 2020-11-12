Octavian accused of shocking physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT. The rapper appeared to address the claims made by his former partner on Instagram.

South London rapper Octavian has been accused of physical, verbal and psychological abuse by a former girlfriend.

In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram, a woman named Hana shared her shocking experience with the 24-year-old, whose real name is Octavian Oliver Godji, who she claimed was violent during their relationship.

Octavian has been accused of violent behaviour towards an ex-girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Hana shared graphic images of the injuries she suffered and claims Octavian physically attacked her while she was pregnant. She alleges that his behaviour would worsen after taking drugs.

Her statement also alleges that a song on the rapper's album is about two men attacking her, and claims he posts images of the dog they shared together to 'spite' her.

"I pray to God by story can shed light on the depth of complex manipulation, control and the tactics these individuals use to keep you isolated and coming back to them over and over again," the statement concludes.

Hana shared graphic images of the injuries she suffered and claims Octavian physically attacked her while she was pregnant. Picture: Instagram/@emobaby4real

After the statement was released, Octavian appeared to addressed the allegations on social media, writing on his Instagram story, "Liars can't lie forever".

"Someone waits, does that right before my album to try ruin my life and I'm the bad guy... Kmt. The truth is coming. Don't beg friend after [sic]."

"God is watching Mum is watching this beautiful story Karma is REAL [sic]" he added, before suggesting his former partner had spoken out because he had ended their relationship.

"Someone waits, does that right before my album to try ruin my life and I'm the bad guy... Kmt. The truth is coming. Don't beg friend after [sic]," wrote Octavian. Picture: Instagram/@octavianessie

"Kmt... all this just cause I broke up with a girl. Evidence that the girl is obsessed and will never let me alone or let me win coming soon [sic]".

"Evidence that the video is me trying to get my phone to book an over to leave... coming soon," he added, in response to a video Hana had posted appearing to show an altercation between the pair.

This is a developing story.