Capital XTRA reveals new Breakfast Show line-up for 2022! Picture: Global

Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie will be waking you up in the mornings!

Award-winning DJ and presenter Robert Bruce steps in at Breakfast to join current host Shayna Marie Birch-Campbell.

The pair will wake up the nation every weekday on Capital XTRA – which is home to the biggest hip-hop and RnB with 1.6m weekly listeners – from 6.30am - 10am, starting this Monday 8th August.

Robert Bruce has hosted on Capital XTRA since 2017, working his way up through the ranks and earning plaudits from artists, the industry and listeners alike for his highly knowledgeable interviews.

His support of UK talent is widely credited as having played an instrumental role in the break-through of some of the biggest names in hip-hop and RnB, and his Capital XTRA show was recently crowned Radio Show of the Year at the Music Week Awards 2022 in recognition of its impact and influence.

DJ and presenter Shayna Marie has hosted Capital XTRA Breakfast since September 2019, as well as hosting her own Friday night show on the UK’s biggest hip-hop and RnB station.

It comes as Yinka Bokinni leaves Capital XTRA after six years with the station (three spent hosting its flagship Breakfast Show alongside Shayna Marie).

Capital XTRA Managing Editor Matt Deverson said: “We’re delighted that Robert Bruce is stepping in to join Shayna Marie on the Capital XTRA Breakfast Show. Both Robert and Shayna are hugely popular with our listeners and they’ll be waking up the nation with the biggest hip-hop and RnB tunes each week day.

“We’d like to thank Yinka for her brilliant contribution to Capital XTRA over the past six years, and we wish her every success with her TV projects.”

Jay London will take the reins of the Capital XTRA Evening Show for August until a new host is announced.