NBA Youngboy accused of copying Roddy Ricch with new album cover

NBA Youngboy accused of copying Roddy Ricch's album cover. Picture: Getty

NBA Youngboy announced his new album but was quickly accused of stealing Roddy Ricch's album artwork.

By Matt Tarr

Ahead of the release of his brand new album Top, NBA Youngboy took to Instagram to share the artwork but he was quickly accused of copying fellow rapper Roddy Ricch.

Roddy Ricch's album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial was released back in December 2019 and featured a black and white cover with Roddy in a black top, much like NBA Youngboy's new one.

Writing alongside the album cover on Instagram, NBA Youngboy said, "MY ALBUM “TOP” DROP SEPTEMBER 11th #PREORDER NOW".

Almost immediately after sharing his new album cover, the accusations started flooding NBA Youngboy's post with one person writing, "sooo we just gon act like this dont look like roddy rich cover".

Another user wrote, "very muchh copyin roddy", whilst a third said, "He wanna be Roddy ricch so bad".

Across social media, fans have claimed that everything from NBA Youngboy's pose, to his facial expression, chains and plain black top, combined with the black and white aesthetic is a direct copy of Roddy Ricch.

NBA Youngboy hasn't yet responded to the claims that his album cover is a copy of Roddy Ricch's, whilst Roddy has also stayed silent on the comments from fans.

Check out some of the comparisons people have been making and let us know what your thought are - Did NBA Youngboy steal Roddy Ricch's album cover or is that concept just ridiculous?

NBA Youngboy - Can I copy your homework?



Roddy Rich - Sure but don’t copy it word for word pic.twitter.com/n0VVUyFAvf — DONKEY KONG (@KONGLIKESRAP) August 20, 2020

Roddy Ricch when he saw the album cover for Nba Youngboy new album pic.twitter.com/UOcLRH1idA — Cccaaarrreeeyyy (@cccaaarrreeeyyy) August 20, 2020

NBA YoungBoy biting off Roddy’s album cover like pic.twitter.com/zdZWx7rlEo — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) August 20, 2020

Roddy seeing NBA Youngboys album cover pic.twitter.com/69J59VoxDe — kurry_chahal (@kurry_chahal) August 20, 2020

