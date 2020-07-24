Marlon Wayans announces his mother Elvira, 81, has died

Hollywood actor Marlon Wayans, has payed tribute to his late mother, Elvira, who sadly passed away at age 81.

By Tiana Williams

Marlon Wayans has revealed his mother, Elvira Wayans, has passed away in a post, on what would have been her 82nd birthday.

The 48-year-old actor – who is apart of an iconic comedic family in the entertainment industry – shares his birthday with his late mother.

In the tribute post, Marlon, revealed that he struggled to celebrate his birthday, as he usually celebrated it with his mother – who passed away a few weeks ago.

Uploading a sweet photo of himself and his mother, Marlon began his tribute by writing: ‘Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece.

‘You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today i celebrate for the both of. In the midst of this hurt… i just love you ma. #missyou.’

He continued: ‘i accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now i got angel to lift me. #loveofmylife #bdaygotl. shot ma, i gave you all my bdays… wth do i do now. millions of weetahs sugtas and homies #myfirstmylastmyeverything rest well.’

In another post, the Hollywood actor added: ‘Everytime i seen this woman i smiled. I see her in every woman… the greatness you all behold. The joy you can always share.'

'The sweetness and affection we all possess but we’re to damaged to just let go. Thank u ma for gifting me pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you.’

Although the actor expressed his pain from the loss of his mother, he said he trusts god's journey.

‘Happy birthday me… i would ask God “why me”? Why am i suffering? But that would be ungrateful. God i trust you. I trust your design. You’re the greatest architect. I don’t question you through this journey.'

'On the other side of all this tragedy is victory. So i trust you. This is merely a journey to challenge me. You’re not breaking me, you’re making me. And in these moments i thank you most.'

He continued: ‘I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through fire to come out of this better than ever. I know great things are ahead of me. I’m not a victim I’m a hero being challenged to find my greatness.'

'I’m being challenged to find my smile in the worst of times because if i can smile through this then that means my smile is permanent.' See the rest of the tribute in the link above.

Elvira Wayans — the mother of 10 children, including entertainers Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans —was also a famous screen writer.

R.I.P Elvira Wayans. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and fans of Elivira.