Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actress Galyn Görg dies age 55

17 July 2020, 10:31 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 10:34

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Galyn Gorge dies age 55
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Galyn Görge dies age 55. Picture: Getty

Galyn Görg starred alongside Will Smith in the role of Helena on The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

By Matt Tarr

Actress Galyn Görg, known for her role as Helena in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air has sadly died at the age of 55.

The star who enjoyed a close working relationship with Will Smith on the show had been battling cancer and her death was announced by her sister in an emotional post on Facebook

Galyn Gorg starred alongside Will Smith in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air
Galyn Gorg starred alongside Will Smith in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. Picture: YouTube

A family spokesperson later confirmed Galyn's death and issued a statement which read, “Galyn had been very private about her battle with cancer the last nine months, but remained positive and continued to enjoy life in Hawaii. She loved the ocean and was a dancer as well as a talented actress.”

As well as playing Helena in The Fresh Prince, where she famously boxed with Will Smith in the gym, Galyn also starred in roles on shows including Twin Peaks and M.A.N.T.I.S.

Before her death, Galyn Görg had written on her official website, “Working in the entertainment field has afforded me the opportunity to travel around the world and experience and meet so many incredible people. I am truly grateful.”

