Love Island’s Wes Nelson admits he's planning to marry girlfriend Arabella Chi

2018 Love Island contestant Wes Nelson reveals he plans to marry girlfriend Arabella Chi "in the future".

Ex- Love Island contestant Wes Nelson caught up with presenter Will Njobvu on his latest ventures, girlfriend Arabella Chi and his thoughts on the 2020 Love Island contestants.

During the interview, Nelson, 21, opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend Arabella – who he met through having mutual management. The star even revealed he would marry her "in the future".

When Njobvu asked Wes about his relationship with Arabella, Nelson replied "You know what it is, we're just happy, genuinely really really happy, just smiling all the time."

"I don't think we've had an argument where we've been angry at each other".

Will asked whether Wes feels like Arabella is "the one" and he responded: "Of course it's a yes, I don't get into relationships if I'm not looking for a long-term and forever."

"The thing about Arabella is we not only work well as a couple, we work well as a working couple". Wes also added that Arabella understands the "spontaneous" nature of his career.

However, Wes revealed that he sees a solid future with Arabella and has plans to marry her one day.

"Yeah, in the future for sure. We're not rushing anything. We're going at our own pace, and that's why I think it's been so successful. We've just chilled."

"Sometimes it's hard when you're in the public eye, you put yourself under unnecessary pressure to rush things on and to do decisions you think people would like to see."

"We've just done everything on our own accord, and we've done it at our own pace. And when we're ready, yeah, we will. We've both got the same end goals, we've both got the same ideas. So yeah, for sure".

The former Love Island contestant revealed he is "so close" with girlfriend Arabella and that they have probably been apart "5 days out of 7 months" since being together.

They also have a place together in Battersea.

Despite the pair both searching for love on ITV2's hit show – Wes back in 2018, and Arabella on the show in 2019; the pair both did not manage to stay in their couple.

Wes reached the final with ex-girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson, however, they split six months later.

Model Arabella, 28, was dumped from the villa after just a week and watched her Love Island partner Danny Williams recoupled with Jourdan Riane.

Wes and Arabella met through having mutual management last year.