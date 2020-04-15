Love Island's Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi split after nine months together

The pair are said to have "grown apart" and "become aware" of their six-year age gap.

The couple are said to have "grown apart", with their six-year age gap having a part to play in the break-up. Wes, 22, has reportedly moved out of the London pad he shared with Arabella, 28.

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi have reportedly split after nine months of dating. Picture: Getty

An alleged source told The Sun, "It's all over. They started to grow apart and the age gap became really noticeable between them. They want to remain civil with each other and hope to remain friends."

The source added, "There’s been no funny business, no cheating or anything like that, it’s just fizzled out between them."

Wes is now said to have moved in with fellow Love Island star Josh Denzel. The pair were spotted working out together in London's Primrose Hill park earlier this week.

Wes and Arabella were first romantically linked in July 2019, and have since enjoyed numerous luxury holidays together. Picture: Instagram

Just three months ago, Wes told Capital XTRA's Will Njobvu that, after meeting through mutual management a few months prior, he planned to marry Chi in the future.

"You know what it is, we're just happy, genuinely really really happy, just smiling all the time," said Wes. "I don't think we've had an argument where we've been angry at each other".

"The thing about Arabella is we not only work well as a couple, we work well as a working couple," he said, adding, "We're not rushing anything. We're going at our own pace, and that's why I think it's been so successful. We've just chilled."