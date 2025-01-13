What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for? Picture: ITV

By Anna Suffolk

Here's everything you need to know about the start of Love Island All Stars season two, including the time it starts, the channel it's on and how long it is on for.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back tonight for it's second series which sees returning islanders head back to the infamous villa for another shot at finding love.

The likes of Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville are set to enter the villa on day one.

So, what time does Love Island All Stars start? Where can you watch and what channel is it on and how long is tonight's episode on for? Here's everything you need to know.

The full Love Island All Stars cast. Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island All Stars start?

Love Island All Stars starts tonight, Monday January 13, at 9pm.

You can watch on ITV2 or ITVX, their streaming service.

The first episode of the series will see the returning islanders enter the villa ready for their first coupling. Host Maya Jama will already be in the villa before the islanders enter in pairs.

Maya is back as Love Island host! Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island All Stars on for?

Tonight's episode of Love Island All Stars starts at 9pm and ends at 10:35pm.

The bumper episode is an hour and 35 minutes long, compared to normal episodes that last around an hour long.

As for how long the series will last, there has been no confirmation for how many weeks. However, last year's All Stars series lasted for just over a month.