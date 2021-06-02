How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death?

How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death? Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Texas rapper passed away at the age of 20, reports claimed on May 31st, 2021.

Lil Loaded – real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson – has died at the age of 20, his attorney has confirmed.

The Texas rappers death sent shockwaves around the world, as he made such an impact within the music scene at his young age.

Loaded was best known for his songs '6locc 6a6y', 'Gang Unit', and 'Link Up'.The news of his death spread quickly on Twitter, with expressing their shock.

Lil Loaded became a YouTube sensation after his viral hit '6locc 6a6y' in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded

Fans immediately took to social media to share their mourning and grief for the rapper, paying heartfelt tributes to him.

Lil Loaded's death comes just months after he was arrested for the shooting of his friend Khalil Walker in Dallas.

How did Lil Loaded die? On Monday (May 31) The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed that the young rapper, whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson, had died on Sunday. At the time, officials did not reveal the cause of his death. Lil Loaded's attorney Ashkan Mehryari said in a statement to XXL: "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today." Mehryari also told Dallas News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that he did not see it coming. Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty Mehryari added that the rap stars record label truly believed in Lil Loaded and had invested heavily in his success. “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” he said. What was Lil Loaded's cause of death? The Dallas Medical Examiner's Officer confirmed to TMZ that Lil Loaded had died on Sunday in Dallas County. An official cause of death hasn't yet been released, but the publication have been told the Cedar Hill Police is investigating his death. Loaded's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, seems to believe his client committed suicide, as his statement read: "Sadly, Mr. Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide." Lil Loaded was best known for his tracks 6locc 6a6y, Gang Unit, and Link Up. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded Lil Loaded posted an ominous message before his death The young MC reportedly shared a message sometime before his death, which read in part: "Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud." He added, "I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you." Lil Loaded sadly passed away at age 20. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded Lil Loaded's friend claims the rapper committed suicide Cyraq, a man thought to be a friend of Lil Loaded, claimed that the rapper committed suicide over his girlfriend. He claimed the musician took his own life after reportedly having "relationship problems" with his girlfriend, Revolt TV reports.

According to the NY Post, Lil Loaded had recently been charged with manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of his friend, Khalil Walker, and was supposed to be in court this week for the case.

He had been arrested in connection to the killing but was out on bond.

R.I.P Lil Loaded.