How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death?

2 June 2021, 11:14 | Updated: 2 June 2021, 11:16

How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death?
How did Lil Loaded die? What was his cause of death? Picture: Getty/Instagram

The Texas rapper passed away at the age of 20, reports claimed on May 31st, 2021.

Lil Loaded – real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson – has died at the age of 20, his attorney has confirmed.

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20

The Texas rappers death sent shockwaves around the world, as he made such an impact within the music scene at his young age.

Loaded was best known for his songs '6locc 6a6y', 'Gang Unit', and 'Link Up'.The news of his death spread quickly on Twitter, with expressing their shock.

Lil Loaded became a YouTube sensation after his viral hit '6locc 6a6y' in 2019.
Lil Loaded became a YouTube sensation after his viral hit '6locc 6a6y' in 2019. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded

Fans immediately took to social media to share their mourning and grief for the rapper, paying heartfelt tributes to him.

Lil Loaded's death comes just months after he was arrested for the shooting of his friend Khalil Walker in Dallas.

  1. How did Lil Loaded die?

    On Monday (May 31) The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed that the young rapper, whose legal name was Dashawn Robertson, had died on Sunday.

    At the time, officials did not reveal the cause of his death.

    Lil Loaded's attorney Ashkan Mehryari said in a statement to XXL: "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today."

    Mehryari also told Dallas News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that he did not see it coming.

    Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
    Lil Loaded performs during The PTSD Tour In Concert at The Tabernacle on March 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

    Mehryari added that the rap stars record label truly believed in Lil Loaded and had invested heavily in his success.

    “He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him,” he said.

  2. What was Lil Loaded's cause of death?

    The Dallas Medical Examiner's Officer confirmed to TMZ that Lil Loaded had died on Sunday in Dallas County.

    An official cause of death hasn't yet been released, but the publication have been told the Cedar Hill Police is investigating his death.

    Loaded's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, seems to believe his client committed suicide, as his statement read: "Sadly, Mr. Robertson passed away earlier today as a result of a reported suicide."

    Lil Loaded was best known for his tracks 6locc 6a6y, Gang Unit, and Link Up.
    Lil Loaded was best known for his tracks 6locc 6a6y, Gang Unit, and Link Up. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded

    Lil Loaded posted an ominous message before his death

    The young MC reportedly shared a message sometime before his death, which read in part:

    "Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud."

    He added, "I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you."

    Lil Loaded sadly passed away at age 20.
    Lil Loaded sadly passed away at age 20. Picture: Instagram/@lil_loaded

    Lil Loaded's friend claims the rapper committed suicide

    Cyraq, a man thought to be a friend of Lil Loaded, claimed that the rapper committed suicide over his girlfriend.

    He claimed the musician took his own life after reportedly having "relationship problems" with his girlfriend, Revolt TV reports.

According to the NY Post, Lil Loaded had recently been charged with manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of his friend, Khalil Walker, and was supposed to be in court this week for the case.

He had been arrested in connection to the killing but was out on bond.

R.I.P Lil Loaded.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Travis Barker 'throws shade' at Scott Disick’s and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's relationship

Travis Barker 'throws shade' at Scott Disick and girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's relationship
Who is Tristan Thompson's 'baby mama' Kimberly Alexander? Name & Instagram revealed

Who is Tristan Thompson's 'baby mama' Kimberly Alexander? Name & Instagram revealed
Khloe and Kimberly

Khloe Kardashian threatens to sue Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama
T.I and Tiny 'laugh off' abuse allegations after victim requests apology

T.I and Tiny 'laugh off' abuse allegations after victim requests apology

Trending

Blac Chyna divides fans after calling out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in shady post

Blac Chyna divides fans after calling out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in shady post
Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song.

Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song

Jay Z

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama DM from Khloe Kardashian exposed as 'fake'

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama exposed for 'faking DM' from Khloe Kardashian
50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link & ex Vivica Fox beef explained

50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link & ex Vivica Fox online feud explained

50 Cent

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20.

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20