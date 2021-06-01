Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20

The young rapper was known for his 2019 viral hit ‘6locc 6a6y'.

Rapper Lil Loaded has died at the age of 20, officials have confirmed.

The Dallas rapper, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson, was best known for his viral hit single '6locc 6a6y', which dropped in 2019.

Robertson's lawyer, Ashkan Mehryari, confirmed to Billboard on Monday night (May 31) that the cause of the rapper's death was suicide.

Mehryari described the rapper's death as "very tragic" in a statement to the Dallas Morning News. "He had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him," he said.

After '6locc 6a6y' went viral, Robertson signed with Epic Records. The track was certified Gold last week, with Robertson exclaiming on Instagram that he had the "dopest fanbase on earth."

Stanley Gabart, who worked with Robertson's record label, said the rapper's death came as a shock. "This kid was on a great path," he said, "He was struggling with some things we wish we would’ve known about, wish we could’ve intervened."

Robertson had been charged with murder over the shooting of 18-year-old Khalil Walker, but was indicted on a lesser charge of manslaughter in February. He had reportedly had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.