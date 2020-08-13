Lauryn Hill's ex Rohan Marley responds to daughter Selah's "trauma" confession

Lauryn Hill's ex Rohan Marley responds to daughter Selah's "trauma" confession. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rohan Marley has responded after his daughter, Selah, opened up about her childhood trauma in a recent Instagram Live.

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's daughter, Selah Marley, recently spoke out about her childhood trauma, which was a result to her parents actions.

Earlier this week, Selah, 20, hosted a two hour Instagram Live where she opened up about her past experiences with her parents.

Selah detailed how growing up with a mother in the entertainment industry and growing up without her father being present, affected her and her siblings.

Rohan Marley and Lauryn Hill were in a relationship for 15 years before they split. Picture: Getty

While Selah described her mother as an "amazing woman", she also recalled her being so angry that she would beat her and her siblings with a belt.

During the live, Selah explained that her mother was angry due to how she was treated in her career. She claimed her mother was "going through her own s**t’ and raising five kids with a man ‘who didn’t really know her’."

In regards to addressing her father, Selah admitted she used to google what it was like to have a dad because her father Rohan - son of Bob Marley - wasn't present.

Selah said "I came to the conclusion of how much of my life I’ve f***ed up and how much of me is f***ed up simply because my dad just wasn’t around," she said.

"And there’s just a void where there should be a person. And it’s honestly really hard."

Selah also claimed that Rohan and Lauryn's arguing kept her up at night."I'd just be crying and crying and crying and crying," she said during the Instagram Live.

After seeing Selah's comments, her father, Rohan Marley issued a statement, according to Aceshowbiz.

"Selah's expression on Instagram is a healing process for her. I'm very happy that she is fearless in her expression," wrote Rohan through his publicist.

"I love her very much and do apologize for any contributions I may have added by arguing in front of her as a child. I've grown as a man, a spiritual being and a father."

"I am constantly growing and will teach my children to always take the higher road in any disagreements. I will be there for her no matter how many hours, days, months or years it will take. I will be the best Dad that I can be. One Love."

On Tuesday, Selah had another Instagram Live session, where she revealed that her relationship with her parents is good now as they have evolved.

"In the past 10 years she's healed so much and I've watched her evolve and the same thing with my father," she explained.

Selah continued "I mean he did some BS lately but my father, he's healing as well. I came on and saw how the media misconstrued what I said, that is why I came on live it was a one dimensional narrative."

