Kylie Jenner donates $1Million for coronavirus medical equipment

27 March 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 27 March 2020, 16:14

Kylie Jenner donates $1 Million to coronavirus relief efforts. Picture: Getty

A doctor at Cedars Sinai Medical Center thanked Jenner for her donation on Instagram recently.

Businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has donated a reported $1 Million to coronavirus relief efforts in Los Angeles, according to a doctor at Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, who delivered Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, thanked Kylie and claimed her "eyes are filled with tears of joy".

Writing on Instagram Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi said, "I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true."

She went on to say, "One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes."

"I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million....".

According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner became the youngest self-made billionaire ever at the age of 21. She has yet to respond to the reports of her generous donation to coronavirus medical efforts.

