Kylie Jenner to produce hand sanitiser to combat coronavirus pandemic

2 April 2020, 17:23 | Updated: 2 April 2020, 17:25

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has decided to produce hand sanitisers in order to help combat coronavirus.

Kylie Jenner is actively supporting those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and trying to prevent the COVID-19 disease, by donating custom-made hand sanitizer to hospitals in southern California.

Kylie Jenner donates $1Million for coronavirus medical equipment

On Tuesday (Mar 31) the billionaire beauty mogul and her momager, Kris Jenner, announced the partnership with Coty. Coty is a major stakeholder in both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

According to ABC News the hand sanitizer will reportedly be produced in Coty's factories, and will be "dedicated to first responders working to support our communities."

The product will be provided to “medical and emergency services staff,” as well as both the employees making the sanitizer and those responsible for delivering it to people in need. 

Coty will be producing the hydro-alcoholic gel with it's own facilities, therefore, will not affect Kylie Skin.

However, distribution has already been on hold with Kylie Cosmetics products, along with her sister Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty line.

Kylie has also donated $1 million toward providing protective masks for a Los Angeles hospital.

Prior to this donation, Kylie took to Instagram to urge her followers to practice social distancing and stay home.

The social media sensation was called upon by the surgeon general of the United States to use her platform, in order to help coronavirus advice,

