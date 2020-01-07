Kylie Jenner slammed over "find ur fire" Instagram caption amid Australian bushfire crisis
7 January 2020, 12:01
The 22-year-old quick deleted and changed her caption.
Kylie Jenner quickly deleted an Instagram caption this week after a fan linked it to the disastrous Australian wildfire crisis.
Kylie Jenner accused of cultural appropriation over braided hairstyle
On Monday (6th Jan), the 22-year-old shared a photo of herself wearing a slinky fishnet catsuit and a yellow wig while sitting in front of a roaring fire with the caption "find ur fire", adding a fire emoji and a yellow heart.
However, not long after posting, one fan referenced the ongoing bushfires in Australia, replying, "If anyone needs fire... you can have ours - Australia."
The reality star quickly changed her caption to read "night out..." and removed the fire emoji, but commenters continued to criticise Jenner for the insensitive move.
"DO BETTER. YOU COULD LITERALLY SAVE LIVES AND ANIMALS WITH YOUR WEALTH," wrote one, while another added "Please donate some of your billion dollars to help with the Australian wildfires."
Last week, the makeup mogul faced backlash over a similar incident after sharing a post on Instagram mourning the loss of a billion animals in the deadly wildfires.
Alongside a photo of a koala rescued from the fires, Jenner wrote "this breaks my heart," before posting a picture of her £1,080 Louis Vuitton slippers which are made of real mink fur.
Jenner was labelled a "hypocrite" over her decision to promote items made with real fur in light of the devastating wildlife loss. "Rich people are so disconnected it's unreal," one wrote.