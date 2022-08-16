KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more
16 August 2022, 16:49
The match is soon and has been long awaited by fans. Find out all the information below.
KSI is making a return to the boxing ring to face rival rapper Swarmz in London.
The YouTuber and rapper's original opponent had to step down after reportedly being concussed and injured at training camp.
The event is looking to draw huge crowds thanks to its anticipation and notability of the opponents.
So, all details for the upcoming fight are below.
When is the fight?
The boxing match is taking place on Saturday 27 August.
It will be held at the O2 Arena in London, which boats a capacity of 20,000 people.
KSI has been teasing the fight across his social media and YouTube, and this event will mark his first boxing match since 2019 where he fought Logan Paul.
What time is the fight?
The fight starts with a ring-walk for the main event at 10:30pm UK time.
It's late starting is possibly due to the large amount of American viewers, where it will match up with their timezone.
Doors open at 6:30pm at the O2, and there will be multiple warm-up matches before the main event.
Who is fighting?
As well as KSI and Swarmz, multiple fights are taking place during the event.
The full line up is:
- Faze Temper vs. Blueface
- King Kenny vs. Faze Sensei
- Deji vs. Fousey
- Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN
- Salt Papi vs. Andy Warski
- Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero
How can I watch and stream the fight?
The matches will be shown live on DAZN PPV in the UK.
It will cost £11.99 on top of a monthly £7.99 subscription to view.
It can be watched on smart devices including phones and televisions.
How can I get tickets?
Tickets to the fight are available here.
They range from £25 to £1300 for VIP ringside tickets.
For viewers watching at home, it is pay-per-view only.
What has been said about the fight?
Upon the replacement of Alex Wassabi with Swarmz, the rapper has had a lot to say.
“Not giving away anything ahead of the fight but I’m coming in to surprise the world, nothing less,” said Swarmz.
“KSI’s main strength is that he’s been boxing and training longer than me, but the simple way to stop it is by getting in his face early and bullying the little punk wannabe rockstar.”
KSI has been vocal about his particiaption in the event.
"Just wanna say that at the end of the day, the one of the main goals of this first fight was to get rid of ring rust," KSI said.
"I wanted to prove to myself that I’m a better boxer than I’ve portrayed in the past. If you wanna see, fine.
"If not, fine. I’m still doing it anyway. There are still many good fights on this card that I’m excited to see.