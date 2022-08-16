KSI vs Swarmz boxing match: date, tickets, drama and more

The match is soon and has been long awaited by fans. Find out all the information below.

KSI is making a return to the boxing ring to face rival rapper Swarmz in London.

The YouTuber and rapper's original opponent had to step down after reportedly being concussed and injured at training camp.

10 facts you need to know about 'Down Like That' rapper KSI

The event is looking to draw huge crowds thanks to its anticipation and notability of the opponents.

So, all details for the upcoming fight are below.