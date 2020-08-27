Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase

Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Always one to secure the bag, Kris Jenner is reportedly trademarking the catchphrase, "You're doing amazing sweetie".

By Matt Tarr

Having made the catchphrase famous several years ago, it has been reported that Kris Jenner is trademarking "You're doing great sweetie".

According to TMZ, Jenner filed trademark docs last week that will secure her exclusive rights to use the catchphrase on various merch.

Kris Jenner to trademark the catchphrase "You're doing amazing sweetie". Picture: Getty

The publication reports that Kris will trademark the catchphrase for use on items "ranging from cosmetics and clothing to baby supplies and home goods ... and even books and magazines."

Kris Jenner first and most famously used the "You're doing great sweetie" catchphrase during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2007.

Praising her daughter Kim on the set of her Playboy shoot, Kris uttered the immortal words whilst taking some behind the scenes snaps of Kim on a digital camera and thus cemented herself into meme history.

Kris even posted the catchphrase alongside a picture on Instagram as recently as August 2020 as she took photos of daughter Kylie Jenner and Cardi B on the set of the 'WAP' music video.

It's unclear exactly how Kris plans to use the phrase and what merch she would release, but we can't wait to see what she does!

