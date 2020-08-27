Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase

27 August 2020, 17:07 | Updated: 27 August 2020, 17:12

Kris Jenner to trademark "You&squot;re doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase
Kris Jenner to trademark "You're doing amazing sweetie" catchphrase. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Always one to secure the bag, Kris Jenner is reportedly trademarking the catchphrase, "You're doing amazing sweetie".

By Matt Tarr

Having made the catchphrase famous several years ago, it has been reported that Kris Jenner is trademarking "You're doing great sweetie".

> Kylie Jenner responds after being accused of calling herself 'brown skinned girl'

According to TMZ, Jenner filed trademark docs last week that will secure her exclusive rights to use the catchphrase on various merch.

Kris Jenner to trademark the catchphrase "You&squot;re doing amazing sweetie"
Kris Jenner to trademark the catchphrase "You're doing amazing sweetie". Picture: Getty

The publication reports that Kris will trademark the catchphrase for use on items "ranging from cosmetics and clothing to baby supplies and home goods ... and even books and magazines."

Kris Jenner first and most famously used the "You're doing great sweetie" catchphrase during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians back in 2007.

Praising her daughter Kim on the set of her Playboy shoot, Kris uttered the immortal words whilst taking some behind the scenes snaps of Kim on a digital camera and thus cemented herself into meme history.

Kris even posted the catchphrase alongside a picture on Instagram as recently as August 2020 as she took photos of daughter Kylie Jenner and Cardi B on the set of the 'WAP' music video.

It's unclear exactly how Kris plans to use the phrase and what merch she would release, but we can't wait to see what she does!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent says cancel culture's "biggest target is heterosexual men"

50 Cent

Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to London student, 18, for university fund

Taylor Swift donates £23,000 to London student, 18, for university fund
Aaliyah's music catalog reportedly coming to streaming services in 2020

Aaliyah’s entire discography is coming to streaming services in 2020
Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely trolled after revealing new album title

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Trending

Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris' thirsty posts appear to squash split rumours

Chris Brown & Ammika Harris split rumours squashed with thirsty posts

Chris Brown

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spark dating rumours with flirty new videos

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spark dating rumours with flirty new videos

Rihanna

Noah Schnapp accused of singing the n-word to Chris Brown song

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp accused of singing 'N word' to Chris Brown song

Chris Brown

Biggie's iconic crown to sell for up to $300k at auction

Biggie's iconic crown to sell for up to $300k at auction