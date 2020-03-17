Kris Jenner has tested negative for Coronavirus

17 March 2020, 12:31 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 16:03

Kris Jenner tests negative for Coronavirus after party scare
Kris Jenner tests negative for Coronavirus after party scare. Picture: PA

Momager and businesswoman Kris Jenner has taken a Coronavirus test which turned out to be negative following a recent scare, sources reveal.

After coming into contact with someone who later tested positive for Coronavirus, Kris Jenner took a test to see whether she had contracted the virus, however the reality TV star tested negative, a source claimed.

Mother to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, 64-year-old Kris' Coronavirus scare came after she attended a music industry party where the host lat

Kris Jenner tests negative for Coronavirus
Kris Jenner tests negative for Coronavirus. Picture: Getty

In an exclusive chat with E!, a source explained, "Kris Jenner has been tested for coronavirus after attending Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge's birthday bash a couple weeks ago. Grainge tested positive and Jenner wanted to make sure she was being proactive in getting tested."

Revealing the results of the test, the source went on to say, "Kris wasn't sick and didn't have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test. Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus."

Kris Jenner's negative test news comes just as actor Idris Elba revealed that he's tested positive for Coronavirus. The 'Luther' star took to Twitter and posted a video revealing his news.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also tested positive for Coronavirus and are currently in isolation in Australia, where they were on location for a film shoot.

R&B star Keri Hilson recently left Twitter confused after she shared her thoughts on a conspiracy theory which suggested that Coronavirus was linked to the new 5G internet network.

