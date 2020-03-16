Keri Hilson shares "outrageous" Coronavirus 5G conspiracy theory sparking confusion on Twitter

16 March 2020, 16:24

Keri Hilson shares a Coronavirus conspiracy theory and Twitter goes crazy
Keri Hilson shares a Coronavirus conspiracy theory and Twitter goes crazy. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Singer Keri Hilson has shared her opinion on the popular Coronavirus 5G network conspiracy theory on Twitter.

The Coronavirus pandemic has sparked many conspiracy theories as the Internet searches for on explanations for the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 disease and it's vast spread-ability.

50 Cent confirms Power spin-off shows are temporarily delayed: “I had to do it”

One particular theory stems from the idea that the coronavirus pandemic is actually a cover-up for the negative symptoms of the newly-minted 5G wireless networks.

On Sunday (Mar 15) the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to reveal her beliefs with a few screenshots of reports to back up her claims.

"People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS," she penned on Twitter. "Petitions, organizations, studies...what we’re going thru is the affects [sic] of radiation."

"5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!"

Twitter had a field day with this theory, which even made Keri Hilson #1 on trending. While many fans debunk the theory, many fans try to piece evidence together to back it up.

Other fans have totally made a mockery out of Hilson's beliefs.

Hilson is not the first and last and more than likely will not be the last to stand by some interesting ideas as this pandemic continues to play out. 

See reactions to Keri Hilson's tweets below.

