Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute to Kobe on 19th wedding anniversary

20 April 2020, 11:57

Vanesaa Bryant shares tribute to Kobe on 18th wedding anniversary
Vanesaa Bryant shares tribute to Kobe on 18th wedding anniversary. Picture: Getty

Kobe Bryant and his daughter tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

On what would have been the couple's 19th wedding anniversary, Vanessa Bryant posted a touching tribute to her husband Kobe on Instagram.

> Jennifer Hudson leaves viewers in tears with emotional Kobe Bryant tribute performance

Vanessa shared a clip of an interview basketball legend Kobe did with MTV where he spoke about what made Vanessa "the one".

View this post on Instagram

My LOVE ❤️My HEART

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

In the video filmed back in 2001 when Kobe and Vanessa first got married, Kobe says, "It's hard to pinpoint what exactly makes a person the one for you, but you just know. I mean, love is a funny thing - I can't explain it and I don't understand it but all I know is she caught my heart and I just knew she was the one."

Vanessa also shared a picture of herself and Kobe and alongside it she wrote, "My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you."

A number of celebrities reached out and send messages of love and support to Vanessa at what must be an incredibly difficult time, with Khloe Kardashian writing, 'I’m sending you all my love babe' and basketball star Dwyane Wade sending heart emojis.

