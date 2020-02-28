Kobe Bryant’s sister Sharia pays tribute to her brother & niece Gianna with ‘Mamba’ tattoo

28 February 2020, 12:47

Kobe Bryant's sister gets tattoo tribute to honour her niece and her brother
Kobe Bryant's sister gets tattoo tribute to honour her niece and her brother. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Sharia Bryant has paid tribute to her brother Kobe & niece Gianna with a new 'Mamba' tattoo.

Since Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash, many celebrities have payed tribute them both by getting tattoo.

Kobe Bryant memorial souvenirs are already being sold on eBay for thousands of dollars

Amongst the many famous stars who have gotten tattoo tributes, someone very dear and close to Kobe has gotten a tattoo dedicated to the NBA star.

On Thursday (Feb 27) Kobe Bryant's big sister, Sharia Washington took to Instagram to show off her tattoo tribute dedicated to her brother and niece.

The tattoo, which is placed on the left of her back and shoulder, shows a snake signifying the Black Mamba.

The tattoo is shaped like an infinity sign, From there, Gianna's number 2 and Kobe's number 24 are placed within each loop.

Fans screens hotted a photo of the tattoo and took to Twitter to support Sharia.

Earlier this week, a memorial was held at the Staples Center, which saw thousands of people come together to celebrate the lives Kobe and Gianna.

