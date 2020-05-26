Kobe Bryant's daughter Capri takes first steps months after star's death

26 May 2020, 15:31

Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant posted the video just months after the basketball legend's death in a helicopter crash.

Just four months after basketball legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash, his 11-month-old daughter Capri has taken her first steps.

> Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company over tragic crash

The adorable moment was captured on video by Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant and she later shared it on her Instagram account.

Kobe & Vanessa Bryant were married for almost 19 years
Kobe & Vanessa Bryant were married for almost 19 years. Picture: Getty

In the video, Capri's aunt Sophie can be heard telling the youngster to "Go to Momma" before Capri thinks about it and then manages her first-ever steps.

Clearly delighted at her baby's new skill, Vanessa embraces Capri and says, "I'm so proud of you. I knew you were gonna do it."

Writing alongside the video, Vanessa said, "My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today.".

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna, 13
Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna, 13. Picture: Getty

Capri's cute first steps come just weeks after Kobe Bryant and the other passengers of the helicopter on which he died were accused of directly causing their own deaths.

After Vanessa Bryant decided to sue the helicopter company which her husband and daughter Gianna were both using when they lost their lives, the company hit back with a statement.

"Any injuries or damages to plaintiffs and/or their decedent were directly caused in full or in part by the negligence or fault of plaintiffs and/or their decedent," they said.

The statement further explains "including their knowing and voluntary encounter with the risks involved, and that this negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages, for which this answering defendant bears no responsibility."

