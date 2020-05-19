Full list of KFC branches reopening as 500 branches open for delivery & takeaway
19 May 2020, 09:50 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 09:53
See the full list of every KFC restaurant currently open across the UK.
KFC has announced that will be reopening 500 branches across the UK after temporarily closing restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Popular chains including McDonalds, Nandos, Subway and Burger King have all been slowly reopening some branches and offering a limited menu to customers craving their fast food fix.
KFC has confirmed that 500 restaurants will have reopened in the UK by the end of the week - almost half of its branches - having previously opened over 100 stores across the country.
The reopened restaurants will have a limited menu in place due to having less workers in the kitchen at one time, and dining areas remain closed for the public, with only delivery, takeaway and drive-thru options available.
KFC is currently available for home delivery on Just Eat, Deliveroo, and Uber Eats.
The full list of KFC branches currently open for delivery and drive-thru
Aldershot - Ash Road
Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
Birmingham - New Oscott
Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park
Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park
Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park
Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk
Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
Bury - Moorgate Retail Park
Romford - Colchester Road
Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
Grimsby - Birchin Way
Oxley - Bushbury Lane
Bloxwich - Leamore Lane
Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way
East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park
Slough - Farnham Road
Colindale - The Hyde
Alperton - Western Avenue
Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park
Manchester Fort Shopping Park
Farnworth - Albert Road
Ipswich - Cardinal Park
Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park
Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park
Glasgow - Nitshill Road
Northampton - Towcester Road
Sheffield - Queens Road
Leyton - Lea Bridge Road
Weymouth - Jubilee Close
Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park
Northampton - Nene Park Sixfields
Swindon - Delta Park
Eastbourne - Lottbridge Drove
Mansfield - Fulmar Close
Coventry - Tile HillGovan - Helen Street
Linwood - Paisley Leisure Park
Leicester - Narborough Road
Bristol - Shield Retail Park
Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
Luton - Hatters Way Retail Park
Rotherham - Fitzwilliam Road
Doncaster - Thorne Road
Bradford - Ingleby Road
Exeter - Marsh Barton Trading Estate
Portsmouth - Binnacle Way
Basingstoke - Leisure Park
Manchester - Trafford Retail ParkHamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk
Glasgow - London RoadDudley - Castlegate Drive
East Kilbride - Queensway
Peterborough - Ashborough Road
Ruislip - High StreetAddlestone - Station Road
Newport - Spytty RoadMerthyr Tydfil - Cyfartha Retail Park
Glasshoughton - Colorado Way
Worcester Park - Central Road
London - Lavender Hill
Swansea - Uplands Crescent
Hounslow - Cavendish Parade
Kingston - Clarence Street
Bracknell - Bagshot Road
Bristol - The Venue Cribbs Causeway
London - Kilburn High Road
Bedford - Interchange Retail ParkFull list of
KFC branches open for delivery
Manchester - Deansgate
Brighton - Western Road
Putney - High Street
Mornington Crescent
Hammersmith - Kings Street
Birmingham - Martineau Place
Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
Southampton - Above Bar Street
Lancaster - Penny Street
Whitechapel - High Street
Brighton - London Road
Bournemouth - Winborne Road
Poole - Ashley Road
Gillingham - Canterbury Street
Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street
Plymouth - Mutley Plain
Epsom - High Street
London - Walworth Road
Ashford - Middlesex
Ealing - The Mall
Crawley - High Street
Hastings - Wellington Place
Woolwich - Thomas Street
Northampton - Alexander Terrace
Leyton - High Road
Hayes End - Uxbridge Road
Cardiff - Queen StreetPenge - High Street
Wood Green - The Broadway
Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road
Durham - City Retail Park
Newcastle under Lyme - Liverpool Road
Deptford - Evelyn Street
Aberdeen - Great North Road
Southend - Greyhound Trading Park
Uxbridge - The Pavillions Shopping Centre
Milton Keynes - Xscape
Folkestone - Sandgate Road
Bedhampton - Larchwood Avenue
Camborne - Trevenson Gateway
Crewe - Dunwoody Way
Birmingham - Kings Norton Business Park
Birmingham - Yew Tree Retail Park
Preston - Ashton on Ribble
Sittingbourne - Mill Way
Cumbernauld - South Muirhead Road
Shepherds Bush - Uxbridge Road
Waltham Cross - Eleanor Cross Road
KFC branches open for drive-thru only (no delivery)
Stoke on Trent - Festival Heights
Southampton - Burlesdon Road
Glasgow - Rutherglen
Leicester - Waterside Road
Newark - Lincoln Road