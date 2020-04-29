Nando's is re-opening several UK branches for delivery during lockdown

29 April 2020, 12:05

Nando's are re-opening several branches for delivery
Nando's are re-opening several branches for delivery. Picture: Getty/Nandos Press Images

South African restaurant chain Nando's have announced that they are re-opening branches for delivery across the UK.

Nando’s has reopened six restaurants in London and Manchester solely for delivery orders, to ease back into business during lockdown.

The full list of UK key workers who can get coronavirus tests from today

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and pubs were closed as part of the lockdown. However, many fast-food restaurants are able to prepare food in their kitchens for collection or delivery.

Nando's has been working with delivery service company Deliveroo to serve more than 10,000 meals charities and NHS workers from its kitchens.

Nando’s has started offering home delivery from six outlets – four in London and two in Manchester.

The four Nando's restaurants which are open in London are in Clink St, Camberwell, Canary Jubilee and Gloucester Road, while the two in Manchester are at Fallowfield and Printworks.

In a statement, Nando’s said: "Each Nando’s restaurant has been working under Public Health England guidelines for the past week on top of their existing health and safety procedures."

"Every member of the team has been washing their hands more frequently while maintaining social distance during shifts."

Nando's have also claimed they will open more of its branches soon if the re-opening of the six in London and Manchester are successful.

Burger King, has already reopened six restaurants for delivery and takeaway and is opening eight more from Wednesday, including a drive-through. Burger King is offering a limited menu and contactless delivery through Just Eat and Deliveroo.

KFC has also reopened 11 restaurants with a limited menu solely for delivery in London, Hampshire, Birmingham, Glasgow, Sussex, Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.

McDonald’s has said it is currently carrying out operational tests this week in preparation for a reopening of some restaurants.

