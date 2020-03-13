Jordyn Woods responds to claims she ‘mocked’ Islam after mosque selfie wearing Abaya

Jordyn Wood responds to backlash after pictured wearing an Abaya outside of a mosque. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Model Jordyn Woods has apologised after receiving backlash from the Muslim community, after posting selfies wearing an Abaya.

Jordyn Woods has responded to backlash she’s received from the Muslim community after wearing a traditional Abaya on a visit to a mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The 22-year-old model attended the mosque in the Middle East with her mother Elizabeth Woods and younger sister Jodie.

In a photo Jordyn uploaded to Instagram, she is pictured outside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi wearing a traditional black Abaya alongside her mother and sister.

The model captioned the photo ‘Triplets take on the Grand Mosque #inabudhabi,’ on Instagram.

However, the post caused backlash with many fans in the Muslim community taking offence to the photo.

One of Jordyn's followers accused Jordyn of ‘mocking’ Islam. The follower commented "Haram and you have mocked our religion in an offensive way...".

Jordyn Woods responds to user who claims she 'mocked' Islam. Picture: Instagram

The comment got a response from Jordyn herself. Woods replied ‘I’m sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya… In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture.’

In another post, Jordyn further explains: ‘For those of you that don’t know in order to enter the Mosque you must wear an Abaya'.

'It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture. The view from my hotel though, is everything.’

Although Jordyn apologised on Instagram, fans are still debating on whether she has been disrespectful to the Muslim community. One user wrote "she definitely mocked your religion ! An abaya is a cover not a half cover"

"I’ve worked with Muslim people and the women never ever even showed one strand of hair .... I’m not understanding why Muslims are saying it’s okay to half wear an abaya it’s rude ...."

Another user defended Woods writing 'can you stop? This is NOT disrespectful or offensive. This is amazing. This is beautiful. Y’all haters ain’t sh*t. Thank you @jordynwoods for respecting our religion and wearing and abaya'

What do you think ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter