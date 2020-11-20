Jeremih in critical condition after 'COVID-19 viciously attacked his body'

A representative has given the latest update on Jeremih's current condition.

Jeremih has been in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fight for his life as he's in a critical condition due to having coronavirus.

According to Deadline, representatives for the 33-year-old R&B singer/rapper - born Jeremy Phillip Felton - released an additional statement on Thursday.

'The COVID-19 condition he's experiencing is rare for a young man his age without underlying conditions,' the rep said.

'There's no shame in contracting COVID-19, and people that have it need to be responsible and considerate of others.'

'Everyone diagnosed with COVID-19 is affected differently. Unfortunately for Jeremih, COVID-19 viciously attacked his body.'

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Jeremih's agent had said the musician is 'still in ICU in critical condition,' according to Variety.

On Saturday (Nov14) news broke that the "Down On Me" artist had been hospitalised for COVID-19 and was 'on a ventilator.'

The following day, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself and Jeremih, while informing the public of the 'Don't Tell 'Em' artists condition.

The 45 year-old rapper wrote "pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid sh*t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago".

Many celebrities and fans swamped the comment section with well wishes for the rapper – the latest being Chance The Rapper.

The "No Problem" rapper wrote "FATHER YOU GET ALL THE GLORY! JESUS THANK YOU FOR GRANTING US ACCESS TO OUR FATHER! THANK YOU TO ALL THE PRAYER WARRIORS WHO USED THEIR FAVOR TO INTERCEDE ON MY BROTHER JEREMYS BEHALF! "

"WE COME TO HIM IN SORROW AND SO WE MUST TO COME TO HIM IN JOY! I LOVE YOU FATHER"

We're wishing the best for Jeremih.