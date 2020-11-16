Jeremih hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, hip-hop artists react

Jeremih hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, hip-hop artists react. Picture: Getty

Singer Jeremih has been sent well wishes from his fellow celebrity friends, after being hospitalised with COVID-19.

Jeremih has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, according to reports. Fellow artist, 50 Cent delivered the news on his social media account on Sunday (Nov 15).

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation claimed the 33-year-old Chicago artist is currently in an Intensive Care Unit on a breathing ventilator.

On Sunday, 50 Cent shared a photo of himself and Jeremih, while informing the public of the 'Don't Tell 'Em' artists condition.

50 Cent wrote "pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid sh*t is real 🙏🏿 he’s in ICU in Chicago". Many celebrities and fans swamped the comment section with well wishes for the rapper.

The 45-year-old rapper also updated his followers on Jeremih's condition on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my Boy @jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better."

There has been an outpour of support and prayers going out to Jeremih from Hip-Hop community – especially from his musical peers.

Artists such as Big Sean, Wale, Kyle, Metro Boomin, Bun B, Mila J and more have taken to social media to wish Jeremih a speedy recovery and lift him up in prayers.

Bun B had a very strong message to his fans saying "I have friends who believe and friends who don’t. That’s your right. But y’all can play with it if you want to."

"Healthy people can still be laid up with CoVid. Be smart and safe out here y’all. @jeremih I pray for a speedy recovery for you and send my prayers to your family."

See other celebrities messages to Jeremih below.

We're wishing the best for Jeremih and his loved ones during this time.