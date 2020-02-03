Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme wow fans with surprise Super Bowl performance

3 February 2020, 11:23

J Lo and her daughter Emme perform during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show
J Lo and her daughter Emme perform during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

As well as Shakira, J Lo's daughter Emme appeared on stage for a surprise performance during the 2020 Super Bowl half time show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira stunned audiences worldwide with an energy-filled Super Bowl half-time show that will live long in the memory, but no one was expecting J Lo's daughter to join her mum on stage in front of the huge crowd.

> Jennifer Lopez faces cultural appropriation backlash after starting 'Bronx Girl Magic' hashtag

Having clearly learned a thing or two from her incredible mother over the years, 11-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz absolutely owned the stage and showed off the type of confidence at such a young age that many people could only dream of having.

Jennifer Lopez performs with her daughter Emme at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show
Jennifer Lopez performs with her daughter Emme at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Lopez had previously teased that her daughter would be at the Super Bowl, but didn't give anything away about the surprise performance when she told Good Morning America, "You know, Alex, he’ll be as close as he can get to that stage. Alex and all of our kids will be watching and they’ll all be in the stadium. My mother will be here.”

Naturally, following the surprise collab during J Lo's song 'Let's Get Loud', social media was filled with comments about the new young star and people were in awe of how amazing she was!

One user wrote, 'Emme is so beautiful and talented like her momma! Congrats, she did amazing just like her mom!' whilst another added, 'the real star of the night was Emme who is already out-singing her mom'.

Emme's father, Marc Anthony, took to Twitter to congratulate his young daughter and wrote, 'Emme Daddy is so proud of you. You are my [heart emoji] and I am forever yours.'

Jennifer Lopez is now engaged to former Baseball star Alex Rodriguez, with the pair announcing their high-profile engagement news back in March 2019.

