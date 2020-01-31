Jennifer Lopez faces cultural appropriation backlash after starting 'Bronx Girl Magic' hashtag

31 January 2020, 11:44 | Updated: 31 January 2020, 11:45

Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for coining the term 'Bronx Girl Magic'.
Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for coining the term 'Bronx Girl Magic'. Picture: Getty

Lopez has been slammed for appropriating the popular term 'Black Girl Magic'.

Jennifer Lopez has been accused of appropriating the term 'Back Girl Magic' by coining her own version called 'Bronx Girl Magic'.

Jennifer Lopez confesses her relationship with Diddy was "tumultuous" and "ended in a bang"

The actress and singer, 50, posted a couple of selfies on social media showing herself wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan 'Bronx Girl Magic' emblazoned on it, along with the hashtag.

Jennifer, who is preparing for her hotly-anticipated Super Bowl performance this weekend, has been slammed for appropriating black culture by changing the original phrase.

Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for stealing the term 'Black Girl Magic' and turning it into 'Bronx Girl Magic'.
Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for stealing the term 'Black Girl Magic' and turning it into 'Bronx Girl Magic'. Picture: Twitter
Jennifer, 50, also posted two selfies showing herself rocking a 'Bronx Girl Magic' t-shirt.
Jennifer, 50, also posted two selfies showing herself rocking a 'Bronx Girl Magic' t-shirt. Picture: Twitter

According to Huffpost, the 'Black Girl Magic' movement was popularised by CaShawn Thompson back in 2013 in order to "celebrate the beauty, power and resilience of Black women".

Some people weren't happy with Lopez changing a term that was specifically created for black women. "Always stealing from black girls. Nothing new. Nothing innovative," wrote one.

"30+ years in the game and I see you’re still UNORIGINAL," wrote another, while another added, "can black girls have anything. anything at all."

However, while many bashed the 'Ain't Your Mama' singer, others jumped to her defence.

"As a black person im confused on why other black people are mad. I get it, it sounds very similar to blackgirlmagic, but the meanings of the two are different. Bronxgirlmagic is about the magic of a girl from the Bronx and blackgirlmagic is about the magic of a black woman," said one.

"y’all really bashing jlo for this and I’m not here for it. “She’s done nothing for the Bronx” okay.. you’re getting your income tax check soon I wanna see what you gonna do for the Bronx since you got so much to say. Let her rep where she’s from and mind your damn business," said another.

At the time of writing, Lopez is yet to respond to the backlash.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Jennifer Lopez News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Joe Budden insinuated that Justin Bieber "needs black artists" to help him succeed in music.

Joe Budden suggests Justin Bieber "needs" black artists in order to be successful
LeBron James and Anthony Davis pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with huge leg tattoos

LeBron James pays tribute to “brother" Kobe Bryant with huge Black Mamba leg tattoo
Reginae Carter reveals Savage X Fenty ambassador role

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter posts lingerie pics to unveil Savage X Fenty role

Lil' Wayne

Eminem inducted 50 Cent into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with a heartfelt speech.

Eminem says 50 Cent is "one of the best friends in the world" during heartfelt speech

Eminem

Trending

Beyoncé pays tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna

Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved" Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in heartfelt post

Beyonce

Azriel Clary details R Kelly physical and sexual abuse

R Kelly’s ex Azriel Clary claims singer "forced victims to make child porn with family members"

R Kelly

Lori Harvey has sparked marriage rumours with boyfriend Future after wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Lori Harvey sparks Future marriage rumours after wearing diamond ring on wedding finger

Future

Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up Announcement

Wireless Festival 2020 Line-Up: A$AP Rocky, Skepta & Meek Mill headline
Soulja Boy has been accused of violently beating a woman and holding a gun to her head.

Soulja Boy accused of violently beating a woman & holding a gun to her head