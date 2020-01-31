Jennifer Lopez faces cultural appropriation backlash after starting 'Bronx Girl Magic' hashtag

Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for coining the term 'Bronx Girl Magic'. Picture: Getty

Lopez has been slammed for appropriating the popular term 'Black Girl Magic'.

Jennifer Lopez has been accused of appropriating the term 'Back Girl Magic' by coining her own version called 'Bronx Girl Magic'.

The actress and singer, 50, posted a couple of selfies on social media showing herself wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan 'Bronx Girl Magic' emblazoned on it, along with the hashtag.

Jennifer, who is preparing for her hotly-anticipated Super Bowl performance this weekend, has been slammed for appropriating black culture by changing the original phrase.

Jennifer Lopez has been criticised for stealing the term 'Black Girl Magic' and turning it into 'Bronx Girl Magic'. Picture: Twitter

Jennifer, 50, also posted two selfies showing herself rocking a 'Bronx Girl Magic' t-shirt. Picture: Twitter

According to Huffpost, the 'Black Girl Magic' movement was popularised by CaShawn Thompson back in 2013 in order to "celebrate the beauty, power and resilience of Black women".

Some people weren't happy with Lopez changing a term that was specifically created for black women. "Always stealing from black girls. Nothing new. Nothing innovative," wrote one.

"30+ years in the game and I see you’re still UNORIGINAL," wrote another, while another added, "can black girls have anything. anything at all."

You steal EVERYTHING. Please stop. — princess peach (@QueenRakeda) January 30, 2020

can black girls have anything. anything at all. — lesbian llewyn davis (@wrightmywayout) January 30, 2020

I hate how people act so shocked and offended when I say I'm not a fan of JLo because as a Latina, I'm supposed to idolize her or something. Black women can't have shit lol the fuck is bronx girl magic? https://t.co/w1fEhZzPYd — a.sal (@asal1230) January 30, 2020

Always stealing from black girls. Nothing new. Nothing innovative. — Preacher Bae (@AmandaDannielle) January 30, 2020

This is really wack, Jennifer. — Miss Shawn! (@thepbg) January 30, 2020

However, while many bashed the 'Ain't Your Mama' singer, others jumped to her defence.

"As a black person im confused on why other black people are mad. I get it, it sounds very similar to blackgirlmagic, but the meanings of the two are different. Bronxgirlmagic is about the magic of a girl from the Bronx and blackgirlmagic is about the magic of a black woman," said one.

"y’all really bashing jlo for this and I’m not here for it. “She’s done nothing for the Bronx” okay.. you’re getting your income tax check soon I wanna see what you gonna do for the Bronx since you got so much to say. Let her rep where she’s from and mind your damn business," said another.

At the time of writing, Lopez is yet to respond to the backlash.