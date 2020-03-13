Jay Electronica new album tracklist's English translation reveals song names

13 March 2020, 12:04 | Updated: 13 March 2020, 17:45

Jay Electronica new album tracklist translated
Jay Electronica new album tracklist translated. Picture: Getty

We translated the tracklist for Jay Electronica's new album 'A Writen Testimony' to reveal the song names in English.

With one of the most eagerly anticipated new albums of 2020, Jay Electronica has finally revealed the details of his debut album 'A Written Testimony', but he's shared the tracklisting in Arabic.

So of course we've translated the song list for you to reveal the names of each track and also the artists who feature on the new album, including Travis Scott.

Jay Electronica new album 'A Writte Testimony' tracklist in English

1. The Overwhelming Event
2. Ghost of Soulja Selim
3. The Blinding featuring Travis Scott
4. The Neverending Story
5. Shiny Suit Theory featuring The-Dream
6. Flux Capacitor
7. Intensive Flowing
8. Fruits of the Spirit
9. Ezekiel's Wheel featuring The-Dream
10. A.P.I.D.T.A.

In a post about the album, Jay Electronica said, "Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26." Fans of the Hip Hop star have been awaiting his debut full-length release for years and this looks set to be a huge album.

With exciting features from Travis Scott and The-Dream, we can't wait to get our ears around this one!

