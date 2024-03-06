Ja Rule speaks out after being denied entry into the UK amid last-minute tour cancellation

By Anna Suffolk

After Ja Rule was banned from entering the UK days before his tour was due to start, the musician has spoken out.

Ja Rule has broken his silence after being denied entry into the UK mere days before his tour was due to start.

The 'Livin It Up' rapper alleged that his criminal record was the reason behind the banning, and has since spoken on Piers Morgan Uncensored about the now-cancelled tour.

Ja Rule was set to tour London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds and Liverpool as part of his 'Sunrise' tour, which has now been cancelled.

Ja Rule pictured with frequent collaborator Ashanti. Picture: Getty

He previously posted a statement to social media saying he was "devastated - I can't believe the UK won't let me in."

"I've spent a half million dollars of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry days before my shows.

"This is not fair to me or my fans - these venues are 85% sold out and now I can't come."

Ja Rule has been denied entry into the UK after having a criminal record. Picture: Getty

He has since doubled down on these comments to talk show host Piers Morgan, saying he is "gutted" about the cancelled dates, and only found out his visa wasn't cleared "at the last minute."

"I'm hurt by this," continued Ja Rule, and joked "Let me in!" to the British home office.

The rapper spent two years in jail from 2011 to 2013 on gun possession and tax evasion charges.