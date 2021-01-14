Inside Lori Harvey's extravagant 24th birthday party

Inside Lori Harvey's 24th birthday party. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Take a look inside Lori Harvey's fancy 24th birthday party! The star was surrounded by loved ones and her new beau, Michael B. Jordan...

Lori Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday in style! The social media sensation shared clips on Instagram of her intimate covid birthday bash – which was nevertheless, still fancy and extravagant!

On Wednesday (Jan 13) the model, who turned 24, was seen dancing, sharing sweet moments with her new beau Michael B. Jordan and celebrating with family at her birthday party.

The place where the party was held was dressed in beautiful rose gold and pink decor, with balloons all over the ceiling and a massive golden number 24 balloon on display.

While Harvey spent some of her special day having a calm gathering with her loved ones, by the evening time, it proceeded into an exquisite party.

Lori Harvey's 24th birthday bash - Chill room. Picture: Instagram

The party guests went from the chilled room, with chairs, throws and a coffee table, to a different room with an LED lighted dance floor.

Lori Harvey's step-father, American comedian, actor, presenter and author, Steve Harvey, was seen busting a move on the dancefloor amongst the other guests.

The party seemed to be an intimate gathering with Steve, her mother Majorie, her two brothers, her nephew Ezra, her boo Michael B Jordan and a few other loved ones.

Lori Harvey's 24th birthday bash - Decorations. Picture: instagram

The party guests danced the night away, including Jordan, who Lori shared a snap on the dance floor with.

Lori Harvey 24th birthday bash - Lori dances in her shiny black fitted two piece. Picture: Instagram

Lori Harvey name has been ringing recently, after making her relationship with her actor boyfriend, Jordan, 33, public.

The Black Panther actor wowed fans when he showed love to Harvey for her 24th birthday on Wednesday (Jan 13).

Lori Harvey's 24th birthday bash - Lori shares a snap on the dance floor with Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Instagram

After Harvey shared photos of herself wearing sheer, white tights and a strapless top, Jordan left a flirty comment.

"Gimmie!!" Jordan wrote, along with the drooling emoji. The actor also wrote "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday Turtle!!", sharing one of the photos Harvey posted, on his IG story.

Lori Harvey's 24th birthday bash - Steve Harvey takes over the dance-floor. Picture: Instagram

On Lori's Instagram Story, Harvey shared a video of flowers she received from Jordan. "Thank you baby," she wrote with a heart-eyed emoji.

Jordan also shared a new photo and video of himself and Harvey on Instagram. "10:10 HBD 🐢 #24," he captioned the post.

Michael and Lori - who've nicknamed each other 'Turtle' and 'Nugget' - went Instagram official last Sunday (Jan 10). However, the pair do seem like they have fell deeply in love.

Check out Lori Harvey's 24th birthday bash video to see the nights events.

