How did Ronnie Wilson die? What was the Gap Band members cause of death?

The R&B music legend sadly passed away, with many fans leaving tributes following the news.

Ronnie Wilson passed away peacefully at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Gap Band founding member and older brother of 'Uncle' Charlie Wilson died at the age of 73.

Many fans and loved ones of Wilson shared tributes to the music legend on social media after learning about his passing.

Ronnie Wilson (M) founded The Gap Band in 1970 and became the top of the soul charts in the 1980's. Picture: Getty