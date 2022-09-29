How did Coolio die? What was his cause of death?

The rapper has passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday 28th September.

Coolio will forever be known as the Grammy award winning rapper who brought the 1995 song Gangata's Paradise into the world which marked his status as one of America's most influential rappers.

The death of Coolio, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, has come as a shock for the world due to its unexpected nature and his young age.

The world has paid tribute to the rapper, including artists such as Snoop Dogg and MC Hammer, who called him "One of the nicest dudes I've known."

Coolio and Stevie Wonder. Picture: Getty Images

The death of the 59-year-old rapper was confirmed by his manager, Sheila Finegan, who said in a statement: “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music and to everyone who has been reaching out regarding his passing. Please have Coolio’s loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.”

As well as being an award-winning rapper, the father-of-six had acted in various films and undertook charity work.

Coolio was 59 when he died. Picture: Getty Images

How did Coolio die?

On Wednesday 28th September, Coolio was found unresponsive at around 4pm at a friend's house in Los Angeles.

It has been reported by TMZ that paramedics were called for a medical emergency after he didn't come out of his friend's bathroom for a while.

Police have now opened an investigation into his death, however it is not being treated as suspicious.

Law enforcement have revealed that no drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of the death, and will be confirmed after the autopsy.

An official cause of death is yet to be determined, however his manager has stated that paramedics believe he suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Our thoughts go out to Coolio's family and friends.