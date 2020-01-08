Headie One arrest: rapper sentenced to six months in jail for possession of bladed article

It has been confirmed that rapper Headie One has been sentenced to six months in prison following his 2019 arrest.

Drill rapper Headie One, real name Irving Adjei, 26, is reportedly in jail following his arrest back in 2019.

Back in June 2019, Headie was reportedly charged with possession of a lock knife and obstructing police, according to The Sun.

According to The Fader, drill artist was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Friday (Jan 3).

The case follows on from his arrest after the rapper was stopped and searched in Tottenham, North London, on Tuesday (Jun 25 2019).

Headie One appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court (Jun 27) and entered a not guilty plea to the bladed article offence. He was held in custody between the arrest date and the court hearing.

MPS Haringey Police confirmed Headie One's arrest on Twitter, writing "On Tuesday, 25 June following a vehicle stop by police at Great Cambridge Road, N17, Irving Adjei, 24 [6.10.94] of Gloucester Road, N17 was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing police."

On the day Headie One appeared in court, MPS Haringey Police tweeted "He was charged with both offences on Wednesday, 26 June, and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court the following day."

"He pleaded not guilty and will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 25 July."

The news emerged on Twitter yesterday (Jan 7) with fans reacting to Headie One being jailed.

One Twitter account @_DrillNation wrote "Headie One got 6 months in jail? Minor if it’s true", while another wrote "Headie One's in jail for knife possession lol. What an idiot. There really is no need."

Fans are shocked by the outcome and are in disbelief that the Drill rapper has been convicted.