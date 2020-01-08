Headie One arrest: rapper sentenced to six months in jail for possession of bladed article

8 January 2020, 13:25

Rumours have emerged alleging Drill rapper Headie One is in jail
Rumours have emerged alleging Drill rapper Headie One is in jail. Picture: Getty

It has been confirmed that rapper Headie One has been sentenced to six months in prison following his 2019 arrest.

Drill rapper Headie One, real name Irving Adjei, 26, is reportedly in jail following his arrest back in 2019.

The best UK Drill songs of 2019

Back in June 2019, Headie was reportedly charged with possession of a lock knife and obstructing police, according to The Sun.

According to The Fader, drill artist was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court in London on Friday (Jan 3).

The case follows on from his arrest after the rapper was stopped and searched in Tottenham, North London, on Tuesday (Jun 25 2019).

Headie One appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court (Jun 27) and entered a not guilty plea to the bladed article offence. He was held in custody between the arrest date and the court hearing.

MPS Haringey Police confirmed Headie One's arrest on Twitter, writing "On Tuesday, 25 June following a vehicle stop by police at Great Cambridge Road, N17, Irving Adjei, 24 [6.10.94] of Gloucester Road, N17 was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and obstructing police."

On the day Headie One appeared in court, MPS Haringey Police tweeted "He was charged with both offences on Wednesday, 26 June, and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court the following day."

"He pleaded not guilty and will next appear at Wood Green Crown Court on 25 July."

The news emerged on Twitter yesterday (Jan 7) with fans reacting to Headie One being jailed.

One Twitter account @_DrillNation wrote "Headie One got 6 months in jail? Minor if it’s true", while another wrote "Headie One's in jail for knife possession lol. What an idiot. There really is no need."

Fans are shocked by the outcome and are in disbelief that the Drill rapper has been convicted.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drill News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Wiz Khalifa dropped a comment on Megan's bikini snap that didn't go a miss

Wiz Khalifa drops suggestive emoji on Megan Thee Stallion's racy bikini picture
Rob Kardashian has filed for primary custody for 3-year-old daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian seeks custody of daughter Dream amid shock Blac Chyna drug abuse claims
Joe Budden empathised with Kevin Hart during his podcast.

Joe Budden "understands" why Kevin Hart cheated because "he works really hard"
Nicki Minaj's fans took to Twitter to roast the waxwork, which was originally displayed in Las Vegas in 2015.

Nicki Minaj fans roast "horrendous" Madame Tussauds wax figure but she loves it

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Wiley releases second Stormzy diss track

Wiley's second Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 2' drops

Stormzy

Eminem's new album is set to drop this year

Eminem new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Eminem

Drake & Future have a collaborative project on the way

Drake & Future joint album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake

Will J. Cole drop his new album in 2020?

J. Cole new album 'The Fall Off' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

J Cole

Kylie Jenner quickly deleted her insensitive caption which one fan related to the Australian bushfires.

Kylie Jenner slammed over "find ur fire" Instagram caption amid Australian bushfire crisis