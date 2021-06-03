Hailie Mathers: 13 times Eminem's daughter has slayed on Instagram

3 June 2021, 17:08

The social media influencer is known for serving the most gorgeous looks in her Instagram photos.

Hailie Mathers – who goes by the name Hailie Jade on Instagram – often slays on the social media, showing off her cute outfits and glamorous make-up.

Who are Eminem's daughters? Names, ages, Instagram, songs & more

Hailie was born into fame as her father, Eminem, is a Detroit rap legend.

Eminem has mentioned Hailie in more than 20 of his songs including; Hailie's Song, My Dad's Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling.

The social media sensation has now made name for herself, by building her social media portfolio over the years.

The 25-year-old has become an Instagram star, with her account boasting over 2.1 million followers.

Here are 13 times Hailie Jade has served us looks on the 'gram.

  1. Hailie Mathers

    Hailie stund in white bikini, styled with a stylish bucket hat. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie Mathers rocks a checkered shacket over a white jumper dress, paired with croc Chelsea boots. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie wears a black triangle bikini while posing on a rock. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie stuns in blue and white jumpsuit in the snow. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    The Instagram sensation rocks a orange leather jacket along with her sophisticated outfit. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie shows off her abs in yellow bikini-clad photo. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    The social media sensation wears a green, black and white tartan print t-shirt dress along with thigh high boots. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie keeps it casual in a green top paired with blue jeans. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie takes cute photos in a tree, while wearing a blue crochet bikini. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie wears a light blue cropped blazer two piece with matching trousers in stunning photo. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie uploads a snap of herself in a pool wearing a black bikini. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    Hailie wears a black silk headscarf to match her black top. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade
    The star wears purple eyeshadow to compliment her purple Bardot long-sleeved top. Picture: Instagram/@hailiejade

