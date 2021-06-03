Hailie Mathers: 13 times Eminem's daughter has slayed on Instagram
3 June 2021, 17:08
The social media influencer is known for serving the most gorgeous looks in her Instagram photos.
Hailie Mathers – who goes by the name Hailie Jade on Instagram – often slays on the social media, showing off her cute outfits and glamorous make-up.
Hailie was born into fame as her father, Eminem, is a Detroit rap legend.
Eminem has mentioned Hailie in more than 20 of his songs including; Hailie's Song, My Dad's Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling.
The social media sensation has now made name for herself, by building her social media portfolio over the years.
The 25-year-old has become an Instagram star, with her account boasting over 2.1 million followers.
Here are 13 times Hailie Jade has served us looks on the 'gram.
Hailie Mathers