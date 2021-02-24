Who are Eminem's daughters? Names, ages, Instagram, songs & more

What are Eminem's daughters names?

Eminem is known to be a protective father to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers and mentions her on his tracks – but he has two lesser-known daughters too.

Hailie

Hailie was conceived from a loving relationship with Eminem’s high school girlfriend Kimberly Anne Scott.

She was born on 25 December 1995 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Influencer, who boasts a whopping 2.1 Million followers on Instagram, has two half-sisters on her mum’s side.

Eminem has adopted two of his daughters and cares for both of them. Meet Eminem's non-biological daughters below.

Hailie. Picture: Instagram

Whitney Scott Mathers

Whitney is Eminem's high school lover, Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship.

Kim also has a son called Parker from another relationship but Eminem is not his legal guardian.

Eminem and Kimberly got married back in 1999 and later divorced in 2001. The pair reconciled and remarried in 2006, with Eminem then filing for divorce just months later.

Alaina Marie Mathers

Alaina is Kim’s sister Dawn’s daughter from another relationship.

Both Kim and Eminem are Alaina’s legal guardians.

Dawn passed away on 19 January 2016, and has two sons as well as Alaina.

Dawn's sons names are Patrick Scott and Adam Scott. Eminem is not their legal guardian.