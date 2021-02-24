Who are Eminem's daughters? Names, ages, Instagram, songs & more
Did Eminem adopt any kids? Who is Eminem's biological daughter? Here's everything you need to know.
Eminem often uses his life as a basis for the the content of his music, delivering eye-water evoking songs to the hardest head-bopping tracks.
The legendary Detroit rapper is known for rapping about his family life, childhood, struggles he's faced, and his daughters.
But, who exactly are his daughters? Did the rapper adopt any children?
What are Eminem's daughters names?
Eminem is known to be a protective father to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers and mentions her on his tracks – but he has two lesser-known daughters too.
Hailie
Hailie was conceived from a loving relationship with Eminem’s high school girlfriend Kimberly Anne Scott.
She was born on 25 December 1995 in Detroit, Michigan.
The Influencer, who boasts a whopping 2.1 Million followers on Instagram, has two half-sisters on her mum’s side.
Eminem has adopted two of his daughters and cares for both of them. Meet Eminem's non-biological daughters below.
Whitney Scott Mathers
Whitney is Eminem's high school lover, Kim’s daughter from a previous relationship.
Kim also has a son called Parker from another relationship but Eminem is not his legal guardian.
Eminem and Kimberly got married back in 1999 and later divorced in 2001. The pair reconciled and remarried in 2006, with Eminem then filing for divorce just months later.
Alaina Marie Mathers
Alaina is Kim’s sister Dawn’s daughter from another relationship.
Both Kim and Eminem are Alaina’s legal guardians.
Dawn passed away on 19 January 2016, and has two sons as well as Alaina.
Dawn's sons names are Patrick Scott and Adam Scott. Eminem is not their legal guardian.
How old are Eminem's daughters?
Hailie was born on 25 December 1995 in Detroit, Michigan. She is currently 25 years-old.
Her birth zodiac sign is a Capricorn.
Whitney Scott Mathers was born on 16 April 2002 in St. Joseph, Missouri, United States. She is currently 18-years-old.
Her birth zodiac sign is an Aries.
Alaina Marie Mathers was born on 3 May 1993, in the United States. She is currently 27-years-old.
Her birth zodiac sign is Aries.
What are Eminem's daughters Instagram?
Hailie's Instagram account is @hailiejade. She has over 2.1 Million followers.
The social media sensation often shares selfies and photos of her boyfriend Evan McClintock, whom she is believed to have started dating in 2016.
Whitney's Instagram account is @whitneyscott8. Her account boasts over 45.5k followers. She usually posts selfies, trees and art on her page.
Alaina's Instagram account handle is @alainamariemathers. Her account has over 7k followers. Alaina shares photos of herself, food and her dog.
Does Eminem rap about his daughters in his songs?
Eminem's biological daughter, Hailie, is mentioned in at least 22 songs of Eminem, including Hailie’s Song, My Dad’s Gone Crazy, Kim, 97 Bonnie & Clyde, Beautiful and My Darling.
Hailie also stars in Eminem's video for his song 'Mockingbird' which was released in 1999.
The track also features a mention of his adopted daughter Alaina,rapping: ‘And you and Lainie were too young to understand it / Papa was a rolling stone, Momma developed a habit,’.
He also spits the lyrics relating to Alaina: ‘To see how much you both have grown, it’s almost like you’re sisters now / Wow, guess you pretty much are, and Daddy’s still here / Lainie, I’m talking to you too, Daddy’s still here / I like the sound of that, yeah, it’s got a ring to it, don’t it?’
Alaina and Whitney are also referenced in Going Through Changes: ‘Hailie, this one is for you, Whitney and Alaina too / I still love your mother, that’ll never change.’