Eminem 'Darkness' lyrics meaning revealed

The pair both feel nervousness before the curtains pull up. They both are the central act in something which impacts a massive crowd. Their delivery is their final performance and the audience will never be the same again, in both situations.

In the Chorus, Eminem laments in the darkness that surrounds his life. The worst part is that he sees that he is in the dark and he wants to get out and yet he has no help coming in. This mental state can surely corrupt someone’s sanity.

What are the lyrics to Eminem's 'Darkness'?

[Chorus]

I don't wanna be alone, I don't wanna be

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)



[Verse 1]

Here I am, alone again

Can't get out of this hole I'm in

It's like the walls are closin' in

You can't help me, no one can

I can feel these curtains closin'

I go to open 'em

But something pulls 'em closed again

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

Feels like I'm loathing in Las Vegas

Haven't got the vaguest why I'm so lost

But I'd make you this small wager

If I bet you I'll be in tomorrow's paper

Who would the odds favor?

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

I'm so much like my father, you would think that I knew him

I keep pacin' this room, Valium, then chase it with booze

One little taste, it'll do

Maybe I'll take it and snooze, then tear up the stage in a few

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

F*ck the Colt 45, I'ma need somethin' stronger

If I pop any caps, it better be off of vodka

Round after round after round, I'm gettin' loaded (Haha)

That's a lot of shots, huh? (Double entendre)

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don't wanna be alone in the darkness (Yeah)

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)



[Verse 2]

Now I'm starin' at the room service menu off a benzo

I can hear the music continue to crescendo

I can see the whole f*ckin' venue from my window

That's when you know you're schizo (Hello, darkness, my old friend)

'Cause I keep peekin' out the curtain from the hotel

The music is so loud

But it's almost as though I don't hear no sound

I should get ready for the show now

Wait, is this the whole crowd? I thought this shit was sold out

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

But it's only the opening act, it's early, don't overreact

Then something told me relax

And just hope for the show to be packed

Don't wanna hit the stage before they fill each row to the max

'Cause that'd be totally wack

You can't murder a show nobody's at (Hello darkness, my old friend)

But what if nobody shows? Panic mode

'Bout to snap and go motherf*ckin' wacko at any second

'Bout to cancel the show just as fans below rush the entrance

Plan is a go to wreck sh*t, cameras in all directions (Hello, darkness, my old friend)

The press is 'bout to go ape sh*t, bananas on all the networks

Commando with extra clips, I got ammo for all the hecklers

I'm armed to the teeth, another Valium, fall off the bed

Hit the ground and crawl to the dresser

Alcohol on my breath as I reach for the scope

I'm blackin' out, I'm all out of meds

With them benzodiazepines gone

Now it's just magazines sprawled out on the floor

F*ck the media, I'm goin' all out, this is war

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don't wanna be alone in the darkness (Yeah)

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness anymore (Hello, darkness, my old friend)



[Verse 3]

People start to show up, time to start the show up

It's 10:05 PM and the curtain starts to go up

And I'm already sweatin', but I'm locked and loaded

For rapid fire spittin' for all the concert-goers

Scopes for sniper vision, surprise from out of nowhere

As I slide the clip in from inside the hotel

Leanin' out the window, going Keyser Söze

Finger on the trigger, but I'm a licensed owner

With no prior convictions, so law says sky's the limit

So my supply's infinite, strapped like I'm a soldier

Got 'em hopping over walls and climbing fences

Some of them John Travolta, staying alive by inches

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

Cops are knockin', oh f*ck, thought I blocked the entrance

Guess show time is over

No suicide note, just a note for target distance

But if you'd like to know the reason why I did this

You'll never find a motive, truth is I have no idea

I am just as stumped, no signs of mental illness

Just tryin' to show ya the reason why we're so f*cked

'Cause by the time it's over, won't make the slightest difference

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)

[Chorus]

And I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness

I don't wanna be alone in the darkness anymore

(Hello, darkness, my old friend)



[Outro]

Yeah, we do have some breaking news from the Associated Press right now

Just gonna bring that up because we are hearing—

We have told you that the shooter is dead

And we have just learned that police are saying that the Las Vegas shooter killed himself

That is the bartender there at Mandalay Bay and I believe we're going to hear more from her

Yeah, we just wanted to share that with you

You can see behind me here, this is what he looks like

Now we did just tell you that police just earlier...

Metro was telling us that he killed himself inside the hotel room



Good morning, as we come to you on the air

We bring you breaking news, a school shooting (Crushing news)

Another school shooting (Eleven people dead)

Reports of a number of fatalities, and this time it is in Santa Fe, Texas

That is just outside Galveston (That no one saw coming)

A mass shooting a Southern Californian school (A suspect has been...)

We are following breaking news this morning

Another deadly school shooting

This one in Santa Fe, Texas, that's just outside Houston

Twenty-six killed and twenty others wounded (Houston affiliate is reporting)

At least nine people have been killed (Somber words, making it the deadliest shooting in Texas history)

Five people dead

The attacker opening fire outside the church during a morning worship session

He unloaded the chaotic and terror, making his way inside (Five people killed in a workplace shooting, dozens of officers)

This, a deadly shooting at a food festival in Northern California

Three people so far dead

Breaking news (Fifteen wounded)

A deadly shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis (A gunman opened fire)

Newly-released surveillance video shows the moments leading up to a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Authorities say the shooter...