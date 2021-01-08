Eminem fans compare 'We Made You' video to Capitol riots

Eminem fans compare his 'We Made You' video to Capitol riots. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Fans are convinced the Detroit rap legend predicted the Capital riots in 2009, from his music video visuals.

Eminem's fans have collectively come up with a theory that the Detroit rapper predicted the riots at the Capitol Hill in the US.

While there has been many important, necessary conversations about police brutality and racial bias, others have speculated on how this major historical event came about.

US President-elect Joe Biden described the violence at the Capitol as "one of the darkest days in the history of our nation". Biden also pointed towards Donald Trump being one of instrumental figures in stroking the violence.

He added it was "totally unacceptable" that police had shown more leniency than the Black Lives Matter protests last year.

Aside from the crucial conversations going on following the event, Ems fans built up a theory of their own about how the "Darkness" rapper predicted the riots in his 2009 "We Made You" music video.

A tweet is circulating of a screenshot from the "We Made You" video, one that looks similar to one from the riot.

Some of the participants in the riot wore animal pelts, just like in the Eminem video. The 48-year-old rappers "We Made You" music video featured a very similar aesthetic, where a fur-clad actor stood in a Capitol-esque building.

Although it is extremely unlikely to have any links, the coincidence of it all has sparked rumours that Em may have "predicted" the riots.

See Eminem's fans tweets below.

Okay, I know the situation with the Capitol is very serious, but-



How tf did Eminem predict this asshole? pic.twitter.com/hsMQMZjgYK — Lover Boy (@MichaelCantDra1) January 7, 2021

Eminem predicted Capitol Hill siege 11 years ago lmao pic.twitter.com/MjBBwMMqJL — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) January 7, 2021

So did the simpsons pic.twitter.com/yad08u2MVb — Bryson (@Papa_Ewok) January 7, 2021

