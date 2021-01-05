Gucci Mane gives wife Keyshia Ka'oir $1 million as a 'push present'

Gucci Mane gives wife Keyshia Ka'oir $1 million as a 'push present'. Picture: Getty

The rapper and his wife just welcomed their first child, Ice Davis.

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their first child together just before Christmas, a baby boy named Ice Davis.

And the 40-year-old rapper certainly showed his appreciation for Keyshia, 35, as she revealed that she received $1 million as a push present following the birth of their son.

revealed that she received $1 million as a push present following the birth of their son. Picture: Instagram

"My husband just gave me $1M for my push present!!," she wrote on Instagram, "WTH!!!"

Gucci Mane announced the first of his son on 23rd December. "My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis," he shared on social media, "he’s here!!!!!!!"

According to TMZ, Keyshia gave Gucci a gift of his own after giving birth to their son - a chain, bracelet, and pendant featuring the nickname "Ice Daddy" made by Pristine Jewelers in New York, worth $2.5 million.

The couple's son, Ice Davis, was born just before Christmas. Picture: Instagram

Gucci Mane and Keyshia married in 2017 after seven years of dating. Picture: Getty

Gucci Mane is now a father-of-two; he also shares a 12-year-old son with Sheena Evans. Meanwhile, Keyshia has two daughters from a previous relationship.

The couple married in 2017 after seven years of dating, their luxurious wedding being the centre of the BET TV series The Mane Event.

Congratulations to Gucci and Keyshia!