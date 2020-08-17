Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce pregnancy with racy bump photos

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together. Picture: Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir have announced they're expecting their first child together.

The 'Wake Up In The Sky' rapper, 40, and former video vixen Keyshia, 35, who have been married since 2017, told social media the news on Friday (Aug 14).

"My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir," wrote Atlanta rapper Gucci on Instagram in the caption of a photo showing Keyshia posing in black lingerie, her small baby bump on display.

My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir," wrote Gucci, whose real name is Radric Davis. Picture: Instagram

"I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics," wrote Keyshia on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics," joked Keyshia in the caption of her post, showing her sitting on the edge of a bathtub in the same racy lingerie set.

Both already have children - Gucci has a 12-year-old son, Keitheon, with his ex, Sheena Evans, while Jamaica-born model Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

The couple married in October 2017 in a lavish $1.7 million ceremony which was documented on their BET show Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir: The Mane Event.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir married back in 2017. Picture: Getty

Back in August 2019, Keyshia tweeted that she was going to stop taking her birth control in the hopes of having a son with her husband, writing, "I think it’s time I get off birth control & have us the cutest lil baby boy."

Congratulations, Gucci and Keyshia!