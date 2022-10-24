GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Full Winners List

24 October 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 24 October 2022, 10:33

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Full Winners List. Picture: Getty

Check out the full winners list from the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022!

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back for 2022 and your favourite artists have been winning big!

Hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga, the prestigious ceremony will be hitting our screens once again on Tuesday 25th October on E4 at 10pm, and will see some of the hottest artists on the scene take to the stage.

See the full list of winners below:

Track of the Year with Capital XTRA

  • Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)
  • ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”
  • Benzz – “Je M’appelle”
  • Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”
  • D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)
  • Dave – “Starlight”
  • Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy) - WINNER
  • Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus” (feat. Tiggs Da Author)
  • Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)
  • SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Album Of The Year

  • Cleo Sol – Mother
  • Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together - WINNER
  • Fredo – Independence Day
  • Knucks – ALPHA PLACE
  • Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
  • Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Video Of The Year

  • Aitch – “1989”
  • Aitch – “Learning Curve”
  • CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”
  • Dave – “Verdansk”
  • Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy) - WINNER
  • Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”
  • Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)
  • M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)
  • Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)
  • Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”
Little Simz won the award for Female Of The Year.
Little Simz won the award for Female Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Female Artist Of The Year

  • Cleo Sol
  • Darkoo
  • Dreya Mac
  • FLO
  • Ivorian Doll
  • Little Simz - WINNER
  • Mahalia
  • Miraa May
  • Ms Banks
  • Stefflon Don

Male Artist Of The Year

  • ArrDee
  • Central Cee
  • D-Block Europe
  • Dave - WINNER
  • Digga D
  • K-Trap
  • M Huncho
  • Potter Payper
  • Russ Millions
  • Tion Wayne

Breakthrough Of The Year

  • A1 x J1 - WINNER
  • Arz
  • Bru-C
  • Clavish
  • Dreya Mac
  • Knucks
  • Nemzzz
  • Rimzee
  • Sainté
  • SwitchOTR

Mixtape Of The Year

  • ArrDee – Pier Pressure
  • Central Cee – 23 - WINNER
  • D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2
  • Digga D – Noughty by Nature
  • K-Trap – Trapo
  • K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints
  • M1llionz – Provisional License
  • Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting
  • Unknown T – Adolescence
  • Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality Of The Year

  • Big Zuu
  • Chunkz
  • Harry Pinero
  • KSI - WINNER
  • Mo Gilligan
  • Munya Chawawa
  • Nella Rose
  • Specs Gonzalez
  • Yung Filly
  • Zeze Millz

Producer Of The Year

  • Chucks
  • Inflo
  • JAE5 - WINNER
  • LiTek & WhyJay
  • LUCID
  • P2J
  • Quincy Tellem
  • Venna
  • Nathaniel London
  • Young Chencs

Radio DJ Of The Year

  • Charlie Sloth
  • DJ Target
  • Henrie Kwushue
  • Kenny Allstar - WINNER
  • Manny Norté
  • Robert Bruce
  • Sir Spyro
  • Snoochie Shy
  • Tiffany Calver
  • Yinka & Shayna Marie

