GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Full Winners List

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Full Winners List. Picture: Getty

Check out the full winners list from the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022!

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back for 2022 and your favourite artists have been winning big!

Hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga, the prestigious ceremony will be hitting our screens once again on Tuesday 25th October on E4 at 10pm, and will see some of the hottest artists on the scene take to the stage.

See the full list of winners below:

Track of the Year with Capital XTRA

Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”

Benzz – “Je M’appelle”

Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”

D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)

Dave – “Starlight”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy) - WINNER

Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus” (feat. Tiggs Da Author)

Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)

SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Album Of The Year

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together - WINNER

Fredo – Independence Day

Knucks – ALPHA PLACE

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Video Of The Year

Aitch – “1989”

Aitch – “Learning Curve”

CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”

Dave – “Verdansk”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy) - WINNER

Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”

Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”

Little Simz won the award for Female Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Female Artist Of The Year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

Little Simz - WINNER

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don

Male Artist Of The Year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Dave - WINNER

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough Of The Year

A1 x J1 - WINNER

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Mixtape Of The Year

ArrDee – Pier Pressure

Central Cee – 23 - WINNER

D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2

Digga D – Noughty by Nature

K-Trap – Trapo

K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints

M1llionz – Provisional License

Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting

Unknown T – Adolescence

Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality Of The Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI - WINNER

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Producer Of The Year

Chucks

Inflo

JAE5 - WINNER

LiTek & WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

Nathaniel London

Young Chencs

Radio DJ Of The Year