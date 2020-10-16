Great Black Britons: Influential figures championing excellence in the U.K

Remel London presents 'Great Black Britons' – shining a light on Britons iconic figures who have paved the way.

Capital XTRA presents Great Black Britons – an online content series paying tribute to Black iconic and influential figures in the U.K.

We're dedicated to representing Black people who have paved the way for many other Black brits. Presented by Capital XTRA's very own Remel London, the series details the journeys and achievements of trailblazers and game-changers in the U.K.

Whether it's being the first to earn a major achievement, being instrumental in shaping the culture or making revolutionary changes in politics – we're celebrating their existence and what they've contributed to the U.K.

Take a look at some of the amazing Black Brits we're shining a light on below.

OLUADAH EQUIANO Nigeria born Olaudah Equiano was kidnapped from his home along with his sister at age 11, where they were sold to slave traders. After years of being sold to several slave traders, he was able to buy his freedom for £40. Equiano then travelled back to England and started his fight to abolish slavery. In 1807 the British outlawed slave trade which Equiano did not live to see this take place, but it was clear he contributed. We're opening our 'Great Black Britons' series with one of the first Black African writers, Olaudah Equiano🙏



He was sold into slavery and eventually bought his own freedom, inspiring many others.



Presented by @Remel_London #BlackHistoryMonth

LEWIS HAMILTON In 2008, Lewis Hamilton won the formula 1 world title becoming the first black male and the youngest male to do so Hamilton was also awarded with an MBE by the Queen. Since then Hamilton has won 6 world championships making him the 2nd most successful driver in F1 History. Lewis Hamilton has also heavily participated in the Black Lives matter movement, by taking the knee before every race this year. Hamilton has also launched a commission to encourage more diversity in Formula One For this Great Black Britons episode, we're celebrating @LewisHamilton 🙏



Hamilton is the first Black Formula One winner and is a six-time world champion🏆



Presented by @Remel_London👇 #BlackHistoryMonth

SERLINA & FAITH BOYD During Lockdown Serlina started looking for magazines for her 6-year-old daughter Faith to read, she found that there weren’t any that represented her daughter or black culture. She then decided to make her own magazine which would empower black children Sherlina and her daughter Faith, 6, decided to create their own black girl magazine called Cocoa girl which inspires and educate young black girls who are misrepresented. Now, Cocoa Girl has sold more than 11,000 copies.· Since She then went on to creating Cocoa boy for young black boys Great Black Britons - Serlina and Faith Boyd ✨



Serlina Boyd created the first UK Black children magazine @cocoagirlmag, inspired by her daughter Faith.



Presented by @Remel_London



Presented by @Remel_London

Learn more about their story here 👇 #BlackHistoryMonth

MUNROE BERGDORF Bergdorf took on modelling in 2014 as there was a lack of diversity in the industry. At the age of 24, Bergdorf began gender transitioning and became the first transgender model in the UK for L’Oréal but was later dropped after a racial disagreement. In 2018 she won ‘Changemaker of the Year’ at the Cosmopolitan awards. In 2019 she was awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of Brighton in recognition of her campaigning for transgender rights. On this Great Black Britons episode, we have the amazing @MunroeBergdorf 🙌🏾



Bergdorf became the first transgender model in the UK. She has inspired many, campaigning for trans rights and racial equality.



Presented by @Remel_London#BlackHistoryMonth

SISLIN FAYE ALLEN She was a qualified nurse at Queens Hospital in Croydon. In 1968 she saw a policewomen job role in the newspaper, applied and got the job at the age on 29· The first black male officer, Norwell Roberts,had only joined the Metropolitan Police the previous year Over the years she worked at the metropolitan police she experienced a lot of racism· In 1972 Sislin decided to resign and return to Jamaica where she continued work as a police officer Great Black Britons - Sislin Fay Allen 🙌🏾



Sislin Fay Allen became the first black female police officer in the UK, inspiring many along her journey.



Presented by @Remel_London#BlackHistoryMonth

CLAUDIA JONES Claudia Jones was born in Trinidad in 1915 and at the age of 8 she moved to New York. In New York she became an active member of a communist party, where she edited newsletters, attended rallies and became a human rights activist. In 1958 Claudia founded Britain’s first black weekly newspaper “The West Indian Gazette”· In 1959 Claudia started Notting hill carnival after several race riots broke out which was her response to rebuild black community and give the black community something to reunite. Great Black Britons – Claudia Jones 🙌🏾



Human rights activist, Claudia Jones, founded the Notting Hill Carnival, aiming to help rebuild the black community.



Presented by @Remel_London#BlackHistoryMonth

STORMZY In 2011 Stormzy began making freestyles which he gained a lot of popularity for. In 2017 he released his debut album “Gang Sign and Prayers” which went Platinum and received 2 Brit Awards, 2 BET awards, BBC Music Award and more. In 2018 Stormzy Launched a scholarship to send black students to Cambridge University. Later on, that year Stormzy signed a contract with Penguin Books and launched his #Merky Books to express the voices of the young Black British community· In August he donated £500,000 to fund educational scholarships for students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Great Black Britons – Stormzy 🙌🏾



Stormzy constantly inspires the youth through his music, Merky Books company and community work.



Presented by @Remel_London#BlackHistoryMonth

MS DYNAMITE North London rapstress Ms Dynamite started her music career working as a presenter at a pirate radio station, from there she got into performing. In 2001 she released her first Single Booo,which gained a lot of popularity and went into the UK charts at number 12. Ms Dynamite won a Mercury music prize. She donated the £20,000 prize to the NSPCC in 2012. In 2003 won British Urban Act and British female Solo at the Brit Awards. In 2018 she was also given an MBE by the Queen for her services to music Great Black Britons – Ms Dynamite 👑



North London rapstress @Ms_Dynamite is an instrumental figure in the U.K music scene 🙌



Presented by @Remel_London#BlackHistoryMonth