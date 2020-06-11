Grammys drop controversial 'urban' term from awards categories

Grammys drops 'Urban' from major award categories. Picture: Getty

The prestigious award ceremony has removed the word 'urban' from it's award categories.

The Grammys have made the decision to remove the word "urban" when describing music of black origin in its award categories.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, and the rise of dialogue surrounding racism, The Grammy's have changed a few things in regards to the use of the word 'urban'.

The Grammy's has now changed the prize for 'best urban contemporary album' to 'best progressive R&B album'.

The Recording Academy revealed that the changes were to ensure it's awards were "inclusive and reflect[ed] the current state of the music industry".

This change came after Republic Records lead the way, saying it would no longer use the term 'urban' in their music departments and music genres.

The term was previously used to describe music created by black artists. However, it created an 'othering' which excluded black artists from music categories they deserve to be in.

Tyler, The Creator explained why the term 'Urban' is offensive. Picture: Getty

Tyler, the Creator - who won of best rap album WITH 'IGOR' at the 2020 Grammys - is one of many those who have criticised the use of urban at the Grammys.

After receiving an award, in a speech, Tyler said "I don't like that 'urban' word - it's just a politically correct way to say the N-word to me". He added "Why can't we just be in pop?"

Grammys also renamed 'best rap/sung performance' as 'best melodic rap performance' "to represent the inclusivity of the growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre".

Artists such as Drake, Post Malone and Travis Scott are examples of rappers who blur the lines between spoken and sung music.

Lizzo won two award at the 62nd Annual Grammys. Picture: Getty

The award for best Latin rock, urban or alternative album has also been given a new title - best Latin rock or alternative album.

However, the Grammys has received backlash as the word urban has been added to the award for best Latin pop album, which will henceforth be known as 'best Latin pop or urban album'.

Organisers of the company reveal the changes are "to migrate the genres of Latin urban and represent the current state and prominent representation in the Latin urban genres".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA