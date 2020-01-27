The Grammys 2020: Best dressed stars red carpet looks

The Grammys 2020: best red carpet looks. Picture: Getty

Here's what your favourite artists and celebrities wore on the red carpet for the 62nd Grammy Award ceremony 2020.

The Grammy Awards is a prestigious event where the biggest stars in Hip-Hop, R&B and Rap, show up and show out with their outfits.

The event labelled "musics biggest night" marks the 62nd ceremony and has some of the best outfit highlights to date. The ladies came to slay and the fellas certainly did not disappoint. See your favourite stars outfits below.

H.E.R H.E.R. Picture: Getty Singer H.E.R arrived on The Grammys red carpet in a beautiful oriental wrap dress. The gown features a colourful oriental print with vibrant colours to match her lively personality. H.E.R's dress features a metallic gold waist belt, giving the dress structure. Lizzo Lizzo. Picture: Getty Pop/Soul singer Lizzo looked like an angel on the red carpet at the Grammys. Dressed in an all white long dress, featuring a side split and silver jewels, Lizzo strutted and owned the carpet ! Ariana Grande Ariana Grande. Picture: Getty Ariana Grande wore one of the most extravagant dresses on the red carpet to date. The pop star wore a massive grey strapless custom Giambattista Valli tulle gown. The star owned the bold look and completely SLAYED. Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Getty Chrissy Teigen brought the summer around early this year, with her bright citrus orange dress. Teigen, who is John Legend's wife, wore a long frilly shouldered dress, which featured a low plunge. The dress also featured a high slit. Ella Mai Ella Mai. Picture: Getty Ella Mai represented for the U.K at The Grammy Award ceremony. The singer brought sultry vibes to the carpet, wearing a scoop neck red dress. The "Boo'd Up" singer wore a long gown with a frilly high-leg split. NAO NAO. Picture: Getty NAO is slaying her pregnancy and the red carpet at the same time. Come through with the double slay. Dressed in a black see through sequin gown, singer NAO stuns her fans with her baby glow. DaBaby DaBaby. Picture: Getty Rapper DaBaby looked suave in his printed blazer and pink shoes on the red carpet at the Grammys. The "Suge" rapper paired the outfit with black velvet loafers to complete the look. Usher Usher. Picture: Getty Usher turned up on the carpet in typical Usher style. Flashy over coat while wearing a casual fit underneath. The "Yeah" singer wore a comfy black fur two piece on the carpet. Swae Lee Swae Lee. Picture: Getty Swae Lee worked the red carpet in his white flowy Rick Ross Rick Ross. Picture: Getty BOASSS ! Rick Ross showed up and showed out on the red carpet at the Grammys. The rapper wore a full black suit with a white shirt. Tyler, The Creator Tyler, The Creator. Picture: Getty Tyler, The Creator always comes through with style and steeze. He stands out with his unique flare as soon as he touches the red carpet. The rapper wore a baby pink suit, with white gloves and white boots to compliment the look.

