Global launches Young Black Shining Star podcast!

Global launches Young Black Shining Star podcast! Picture: Global

The platform recognises, celebrates, inspires, honours and promotes young children of black origin in different fields.

Global has launched a brand new podcast - Young Black Shining Star!

Amanda (Star) Armar has launched a platform for under 18’s called Young Black Shining Star; a platform that recognises, celebrates, inspires, honours and promotes young children of black origin in different fields involving entrepreneurship, music, entertainment, sport, art, food and more.

In this brand new podcast, Amanda and 12-year old Chardonnay will talk to the children about what it is that they do and their journey so far. It will also involve speaking to their parents/carers about how they’ve supported their child in their chosen field.

Chardonnay will also share some ‘Did You Know Facts’ in relation to what the Young Black Shining Star does. Amanda & Chardonnay finish off the each episode by playing a game of ‘How Well Do You Know Me?’ with their guests!

Due to the times we’re living in, it’s important to let children and people know that it’s possible to live your dreams no matter what their skin colour is. Young Black Shining Star is dedicated to inspire children all over the world.

Get in touch with YBSS!:

@youngblackshiningstar

@msamandastar

@chardonnayldn

Listen now and subscribe on Global Player.