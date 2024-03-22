RAYE and Central Cee Win Big at the 2024 Global Awards!
22 March 2024, 07:00
Here are the winners for the 2024 Global Awards!
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, can today (Friday 22nd March 2024) reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with singer RAYE and Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris picking up THREE awards each.
To round off her recent record-breaking haul at the BRIT Awards, RAYE wins three awards including Best Pop and Best British Act at The Global Awards 2024, while her collaboration with Cassö and D-Block Europe on ‘PRADA’ wins Best Song.
Central Cee scooped the award for the second year running for Best Hip Hop & R&B, and here is the full list of winners below.
Here are the Winners of The 2024 Global Awards:
MOST PLAYED 2023
CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’
BEST SONG
CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’
BEST MALE
CALVIN HARRIS
BEST FEMALE
TAYLOR SWIFT
BEST GROUP
TAKE THAT
BEST POP
RAYE
BEST BRITISH ACT
RAYE
BEST CLASSICAL
ANNA LAPWOOD
BEST HIP HOP & RnB
CENTRAL CEE
BEST ROCK & INDIE
FOO FIGHTERS
BEST DANCE
CALVIN HARRIS
GLOBAL LEGEND
ELTON JOHN
RISING STAR
TATE MCRAE
BEST FANS
JUNG KOOK
BEST PODCAST
MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME
RAYE, who won three awards said: “I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”
Global is one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups. With a huge weekly reach, it is the UK and Europe’s largest Radio & Outdoor company.
Global is home to respected, national, market leading media brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, Global’s Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Gold and Global Player, which allows listeners to enjoy all of Global’s radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly-curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.
With an extensive and diverse portfolio, Global is also the leading Outdoor company in the UK & one of the largest in Europe with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population.