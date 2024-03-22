RAYE and Central Cee Win Big at the 2024 Global Awards!

Here are the winners for the 2024 Global Awards.

Here are the winners for the 2024 Global Awards!

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, can today (Friday 22nd March 2024) reveal the winners of The Global Awards 2024, with singer RAYE and Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris picking up THREE awards each.

To round off her recent record-breaking haul at the BRIT Awards, RAYE wins three awards including Best Pop and Best British Act at The Global Awards 2024, while her collaboration with Cassö and D-Block Europe on ‘PRADA’ wins Best Song.

Central Cee scooped the award for the second year running for Best Hip Hop & R&B, and here is the full list of winners below.

RAYE has scooped up three awards. Picture: GLOBAL / CLIENT

Here are the Winners of The 2024 Global Awards:

MOST PLAYED 2023

CALVIN HARRIS, ELLIE GOULDING – ‘MIRACLE’

BEST SONG

CASSÖ, D-BLOCK EUROPE & RAYE – ‘PRADA’

BEST MALE

CALVIN HARRIS

BEST FEMALE

TAYLOR SWIFT

BEST GROUP

TAKE THAT

BEST POP

RAYE

BEST BRITISH ACT

RAYE

BEST CLASSICAL

ANNA LAPWOOD

BEST HIP HOP & RnB

CENTRAL CEE

BEST ROCK & INDIE

FOO FIGHTERS

BEST DANCE

CALVIN HARRIS

GLOBAL LEGEND

ELTON JOHN

RISING STAR

TATE MCRAE

BEST FANS

JUNG KOOK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME

Central Cee picked up one award. Picture: Global

RAYE, who won three awards said: “I just want to say thank you so much to Capital and The Global Awards for my beautiful awards. I’m very, very grateful! Thank you for supporting me from the beginning, and for playlisting my music... I owe you so much and I’m very grateful. So, lots of love, and thank you!”

