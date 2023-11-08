Footasylum Locked In Season 4: All The Cast's Social Media Accounts
8 November 2023, 16:13
Footasylum's Locked In is back and here is a look at all the contestants and their social media accounts.
Listen to this article
Footasylum's reality show 'Locked In' is back for its fourth season, which features with 10 content creators spanning from YouTube to TikTok stars battling it out for a prize of £10,000.
The group are 'locked in' inside a lavish house for 14 days, with no access to their phones, social media or outside interaction. They partake in challenges in order to win points, and the contestant with the most points will scoop up £10,000 for a charity of their choice.
With new episodes of Locked In coming out every night from 1st-14th November, we take a look at all the cast and their social media accounts.
-
Ash Holme
Ash Holme is a presenter, actress and content creator, who has more than 1.6 million followers across her social media.
Instagram: ashholme
TikTok: ash_holme
-
Tennessee Thresher
With over 1 million followers across her platforms, Tennessee is a model and social media influencer that likes to share her beauty/skincare/fashion tips with her fans, and took part in a boxing match with PaigeyCakey earlier this year.
Instagram: tennesseethresh
TikTok: tennesseethresh
-
Danny Aarons
Danny Aarons is one of the most popular FIFA community, and has built up a following of over 3.5 million followers across all his platforms.
Instagram: dannyaaronsfut
TikTok: dannyaaronsfut
-
George Baggs
George Baggs is a TikToker and ex Gogglebox star, and frequently appears with his older brother, Joe.
Instagram: georgebxggs
TikTok: georgebxggs
-
Kaci-Jay Conder
Kaci-Jay Conder is the eldest daughter of the Dad V Girls family.
At the age of 18, she has success across multiple platforms with a combined following across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok of over 2.8 million!
You’ll find her vlogging her daily life or sharing her make-up routine with her hugely engaged followers.
Instagram: kaci.jay
TikTok: kaci.jay
-
That's Watson
26-year-old Watson has gained a huge following as a result of his hilarious music video parody skits and sketches on Tiktok, and has over 7 million on that platform.
Instagram: thatswatson
TikTok: thatswatson
-
Shannon Langdon
Gaining popularity for her entertaining lifestyle content and challenge videos, Shannon regularly collabs with Footasylum favourite Bambino Becky and has gained over 250,000 followers across all platforms.
Instagram: shannon_langdon
TikTok: shannon_langdon
-
Fu Izzy
Entertainer Fu Izzy is good pals with Yung Filly, and has racked up over 280,000 followers across his platforms.
Instagram: fu_izzy
TikTok: fu_izzy
-
Madam Joyce
Host of her own podcast Cocktails & Takeaways, Joyce has interviewed the likes of Nella Rose, Megan Thee Stallion and Adeola Patronne to name a few, who has over 150,000 followers across her social platforms.
Instagram: madamejoyce1
TikTok: madamejoyce
-
Starplayer
The cousin of Chunkz and regular feature on Sharky's podcast, he will bring sharp whit and dry humour to the house.
Instagram: starplayer
TikTok: _starplayer1