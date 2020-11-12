Who is Footasylum Locked In's Eloise Mitchell's boyfriend?

12 November 2020, 11:39 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 11:41

Who is Footasylum Locked In's Eloise Mitchell's boyfriend?
Who is Footasylum Locked In's Eloise Mitchell's boyfriend? Picture: Instagram/@eloisemofficial

Who is YouTuber Eloise Mitchell dating? Does she have a boyfriend?

Eloise Mitchell is a fashion and beauty YouTuber and social media influencer who is appearing on the current series of Footasylum: Locked In.

Footasylum: Locked In - contestants social media accounts

Footasylum: Locked In sees ten YouTube stars with a whole range of personalities put together in a house for two weeks, facing tasks and challenges along the way to win points.

Who is YouTuber Eloise Mitchell dating? Does she have a boyfriend?
Who is YouTuber Eloise Mitchell dating? Does she have a boyfriend? Picture: Instagram/@eloisemofficial

At the end of the two weeks, the YouTuber with the most points will win £10,000 for a charity of their choice. And the best part? The audience have pretty much full control of what goes on in the house.

Who is contestant Eloise Mitchell and who is she dating?

Eloise Mitchell has over 221,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts fashion and beauty videos. She has 200,000 followers over on her Instagram, where her handle is @eloisemofficial.

She also shares glimpses of her personal life on YouTube, including the odd appearance from her boyfriend, Henry. His Instagram handle is @henryhancocks_, and his bio says he's 18-years-old.

Eloise's boyfriend is called Henry and his Instagram handle is @henryhancocks_.
Eloise's boyfriend is called Henry and his Instagram handle is @henryhancocks_. Picture: Instagram/@eloisemofficial

Eloise has shared snapshots of their relationship, including holidays to Cyprus and days out, including a trip to Thorpe Park during their Halloween Fright Night celebrations.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it.

Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it

Chris Brown

Octavian accused of shocking physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend.

Octavian accused of shocking physical and verbal abuse by ex-girlfriend
Foot Asylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

Footasylum: Locked In contestants social media accounts

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2010 song lyrics?

QUIZ: Can you match the artist to the 2010 song lyrics?

Quizzes

Trending

Nelly pays tribute to Tupac with Dancing With The Stars performance

Nelly honours Tupac with surprise Dancing With The Stars performance

Tupac

The ultimate Hip-Hop quiz: Are you a true fan?

The ultimate Hip-Hop quiz: Are you a true fan?

Quizzes

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash

Khloe Kardashian says family Christmas party will be ‘smaller’ after island backlash
Who is Larsa Pippen?

Who is Larsa Pippen? 8 facts about Scottie Pippen's ex-wife

XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper

XXXTentacion's father pens heartfelt message to the late rapper